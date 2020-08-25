For one summer, the Paoli Fireballs 4-H club’s focus was all about promoting dairy.
In 1979, youth members successfully got June declared as Dairy Month in proclamations by Verona Mayor Richard Brown in Verona and Belleville Village Board president William Hoenisch.
Kids spent that summer touring the county in promotion of dairy products, serving cheese and crackers to the Verona Common Council and Belleville school board. They also provided ice cream to Verona firemen and employees at Citizens Bank.
The legacy of June as Dairy Month continues today, as the group sends the family of the first baby born in June at either St. Mary’s or Meriter hospital a dairy-themed basket.
When leader Charlene Ray made mints for the 93rd birthday of Martha Eith in October 1978, that also began a new focus for the group.
The pastel colored mints, made in a press from cream cheese and powdered sugar, soon began to be requested for wedding anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, ordinations and club members made them by the hundreds for events by wide-ranging groups including a Verona senior citizens club and a nearby deanery.
Ray said the mints were made just as a hobby, not for fundraising, but were a big hit.
“I think 4-H is very educational, you learn by doing,” Ray said. “I think it’s a good experience, a lot of good times.”