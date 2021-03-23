It is rare that a freshly graduated high school student gets to be involved in research projects that could lessen the world’s reliance on fertilizer in industrial agriculture.
That, or gain insight into how plants interact with different species of fungi.
But Verona Area High School alumnus Kaylee Finseth has been doing exactly that since she graduated in 2018.
For three years now, she’s donned a white coat, getting hands-on in the science lab at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, according to a March 10 story on the college’s website.
While research at many universities is often reserved for the upper class students, the now junior at UWP has had access to scientific instruments and experiments almost since she first stepped foot on campus, according to the story. Finseth is double majoring in soil and crop science and environmental horticulture, with an emphasis on plant breeding and genetics, the news release states.
The Verona native has been participating in three research projects involving plant-microbe symbioses, the story states. Microbes are microscopic organisms. Some, such as bacteria and fungi, can form a symbiosis – or a mutually beneficial relationship – with plants, according to the story.
Finseth is working under the mentorship of Dr. Muthu Venkateshwaran, associate professor of crop physiology and molecular biology, as one of seven students conducting advanced-level research in his laboratory this semester.
This includes research funded by an early career development program award from the National Science Foundation.
Granted to Venkateshwaran in 2019, that was the largest award in the UWP School of Agriculture’s 100-year history, and funds up to five years of research in the area of plant-microbe symbioses, the news article said.
Besides studying plant-microbe relationships, Finseth also spends her time on two other research projects in the lab, including one that investigates how big trees – such as poplars – interact with beneficial, soil-living fungi.
In that relationship, the fungi help the trees with mineral nutrition, fight against pathogens and build increased tolerance to a wide range of environmental stressors, according to the news article.
Finseth said that her research could lead to a bigger picture effort of reducing the reliance on fertilizer in the agriculture industry, the story states.
In a third project, funded by the UW-Consortium for Extension and Research in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Finseth and other students are researching the effects of prescribed burns in prairies on soil nutrients, soil microbes and revegetation outcomes.
Their research into soil microbes after prescribed burns could identify which bacteria and fungi help promote post-fire revegetation in prairies.
In Dr. Venkateshwaran’s lab, he tends to have multiple cohorts of students working together as teams pursuing research on multiple projects, the article states.
Those involved in the lab from their very first semester on campus gain skills in plant biotechnology, molecular biology, plant pathology and microbiology that are graduate-student level caliber, Venkateshwaran said in the story, and senior students go on to peer mentor new students.
But her long-term plans aren’t set yet, Finseth said she intends to attend graduate school next, and is considering eventually working in academia.