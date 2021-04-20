Members of the Verona Area High School FFA invite the community to support those living with autism with an upcoming walk.
The group is hosting a one-mile walk around the high school track, 234 Wildcat Way, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
They will also have music and photo opportunities.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin.
The FFA members ask that attendees wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from non-related walkers.
For information, visit classmunity.com/vasd.