While so many other businesses have seen a decline in sales this year resulting from COVID-19 and public health orders, one Verona-based nonprofit has more than doubled its output over a normal year.
Fetch Wisconsin Rescue has adopted-out over 600 dogs this year.
“That’s insane for us,” said Fetch spokesperson Julie Stover. “We’ve never ever adopted even close to that amount. It’s been a remarkable year in terms of interest, we’re totally blown away that more people are seriously considering adopting. We’re over the moon about those changes, it’s exciting for us.”
But what’s really caught up with Fetch as the year ends is the fundraising aspect of the organization, Stover said. It had spent 10 years building up a reserve fund.
“This year devastated that,” Stover said.
While Fetch has welcomed and celebrated the influx of adoption applications, without its traditional annual fundraisers to offset the additional veterinary costs, its leadership is becoming concerned.
“We are at a point of really struggling – we have to generate revenue to keep operating,” Stover said. “The worst-case scenario is we just stop taking dogs in, we would just have to stop operations.”
As such, Fetch has launched a winter donation drive to help cover operating costs, setting a fundraising goal of $30,000.
While there are no overhead building costs – as Fetch is a 100% foster care-based organization – and it takes in revenue from adoption costs, the veterinary costs, collection and transport of the dogs to Wisconsin add up for the nonprofit.
Fetch rents vehicles to rescue neglected dogs from high-kill shelters. Between the cost of gas and renting the vehicles, Fetch has spent almost $9,000 this year on those expenses alone, Stover said.
In past years, Fetch has held a 5K event, and not hosting that this year “really hurt us,” Stover said.
While it’s held a winter fundraiser in past years and Stover said it’s one of the two biggest generators of funds for the organization besides for the 5K, this year the nonprofit bumped-up the goal by $10,000 to cover the loss from the canceled race.
“We’re hoping the winter donation drive launch turns things around, and we bumped up the goal because of how bad it’s been,” she said. “We’re bracing for anything. At the end of the day, we just want to rescue dogs.”
Depending on the donation amount, donors can be entered into a raffle, or will receive Fetch-themed merchandise including long-sleeve shirts, stocking hats and a backpack.
The organization is also offering wreath sales through Lynch Creek Farm, 15% of every purchase will be given to Fetch.
To donate, visit fetchwi.org.