The Fall Trail Run Series was a series of 5K and 10K events held around Dane County this autumn.
The series was held at various county park locations across Dane County and was presented by Festival Foods, while Hop Haus Brewing Co. acted as the official beer partner.
In Verona, races took place at Badger Prairie Park, 4654 Maple Grove Dr.
Two of those events became festive with costumes – Thanksgiving and Halloween.
“Thanks to all the turkeys who came to the final trail run and celebrated Thanksgiving early with us,” the Trail Run series wrote on its Facebook page. “They came, they gobbled, they wobbled.”
For Halloween, a “Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Sprint” was held.
At both events, athletes donned masks in addition to their costumes, to ensure the runs were as safe as they were fun for participants.