The Verona farmers’ market returns for another year at Hometown Junction Park.
More than 20 vendors gathered off of South Main Street to sell produce, popcorn, hand-thrown pottery, baked goods and fresh bread at this year’s first market on Wednesday, May 19.
The farmers’ market will run from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays until Sept. 29 at the corner of South Main and Railroad Streets.
This year the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce started “market bucks” which allow shoppers who don’t have cash at the market to still purchase local goods. Customers can go to the information booth and use their cards in exchange for the “market bucks.”
They can also meet the market’s new mascot Garrett the Carrot who will make an appearance each week.
For information, visit the market’s Facebook page at Verona Downtown Farmers Market.