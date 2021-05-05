Whether to pick up your weekly staples or just to grab a treat for yourself, the Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns for the season on Wednesday, May 19.
The weekly market is set for 3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 19 through September 29, according to its website.
The event is held at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., the website states.
This year, there are 22 registered vendors, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Le Jordan told The Press. And for most weeks there has been live music scheduled, she said.
Vendors appear set to provide a supply of flowers, fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs, cheeses, jams, jellies, breads, salsas, pasta sauce, breads and baked goods, according to the market website. And vendors will also offer candles, wax melts, art prints, and ceramics.
New this year, patrons who forget to get cash can purchase “market dollars” with debit or credit cards at the Chamber’s information kiosk, according to the website.
For information about the market, visit veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com.