Verona Area Chamber of Commerce staff are full steam ahead on planning “fun, exciting, family-friendly” activities for this summer, director Le Jordan said.
After a year of uncertainty that has made planning events a gamble, the Chamber is planning for an expanded summer farmers’ market, and summer concerts at Hometown Junction and Harriet Parks, and has booked Hometown Days and Fall Fest for September.
“We’re very optimistic things are going to stay on track, there’s always the likelihood something could pop up, but I really don’t feel like we’ll go backwards,” she told the Press on April 14.
The Verona downtown farmers market will be 3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 19 to Sept. 29, at its usual home at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. The Music on Main series, which started a handful of years ago to encourage patronage of the downtown, will also return to Hometown Junction Park on June 11, with five concerts occurring 5:30-8 p.m. every other Friday throughout the summer, through Aug. 6.
And for the Concerts in the Park series, which is a completely different music series set outside of the downtown, there will be five 5:30-8 p.m. performances at Harriet Park, 151 Mary Lou St. Those performances are scheduled for each Thursday in July.
The Chamber is also planning Hometown Days Sept. 3-5 and Fall Fest for Sept. 24, which Jordan said will make it an extra busy time for her staff as Hometown Days typically happens in June. Trick or Treating planning is also in the early stages, she said.
Farmers market
This year’s season will come with new and expanded services, Jordan said, including “market dollars.”
If someone arrives at the market and a vendor doesn’t accept cards, that person can use their card at the Chamber’s table to get $1 and $5 notes that can be used at the market, Jordan explained.
The Chamber has also applied to be Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible, meaning people could use their SNAP dollars at the market. Jordan said that while the program is still waiting for approval, it opens up the market to people who deal with food insecurity.
“We’re trying to make it easier any way we can for the community to use the farmers market for fresh produce and healthy food, and in turn it helps the vendors sell more good food.”
Another change will be that the former Artists Under 20 booth has been renamed Market Under 20, and will now allow youths to sell wares beyond just art.
At that tent, kids under 20 can come out and sell things they have been making or growing. Jordan said it helps them learn how to start their own business. Kids are still welcome to apply to vend this year.
And this season, with some of the county health restrictions loosened, the farmers market vendor tents will be closer together, which allowed for 22 spots this season. Their wares include fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat and poultry, Jordan said.
But while the Chamber will be allowing shopping without masks as it’s an outdoor space, she said they will follow future county health guidelines to keep patrons safe.
Most weeks, there will be live music to entertain shoppers, though Jordan said she’s still scheduling for some weeks and welcomes any artists to sign up through the market’s website.
Concert series
Apart from the weekly music at the market, the Chamber has scheduled ten concerts this summer.
At Hometown Junction Park, the Chamber has lined up the artists Myles Talbott Dyad, Katie Scullin, Mark Croft, Casey and Greg, and Briana Patrice Trio to liven up the downtown park from June through August.
And at Harriet Park in July music groups Common Chord, Down from the Hills, Soggy Prairie Boys, Old Soul Society, and Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets will bring musical stylings from bluegrass and folk to Americana and roots.
“We’re very excited to have those back,” Jordan said. “It’s a great way for people to bring out a picnic dinner, enjoy fresh air, and enjoy local music.”
While Jordan said at this point there isn’t anything else the Chamber has scheduled for summer, it is always looking for other things to offer to the community, and meanwhile, staff are excited and feel confident about Hometown Days being a success after being canceled last year and delayed this year.
The popular Verona festival is now scheduled for Sept. 3-5 at Hometown USA Festival Park, a change from the June 4-6 dates announced last year when the 2020 event was canceled.
Organized by the Chamber the past few years, the event has been a longstanding tradition, going back to the 1972 celebration of Verona’s 125th anniversary. It includes a carnival and rides, live music, a food court and beer tent, petting farm, the Hometown Hustle Twilight 5K, a parade and a fireworks show.
Some new additions are in the works this year including a raffle to be held for approximately six weeks prior to the event with prizes such as an Apple Watch, iPad and a flat-screen television; and the Chamber is also considering hosting an ultimate frisbee tournament, Jordan said.
“As we move through next few months, we anticipate things will get back to – I hate the word normal – back to the way things were,” she said. “Coming out of the pandemic, I think we’re going to see Verona start to boom. People are ready.”