Verona's Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability is hosting some mid-July events.

For area nature lovers, the Farley Center has some upcoming events in mid-July that might be of interest.

From 4-5 p.m. July 2, the 2299 Spring Rose Road center is hosting a forest tour, where people can visit and explore the food forest with farmer Ian Aley.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 6, the center is hosting a volunteer work day in the natural path sanctuary.

And from 1-3 p.m. July 8, people can take a natural path sanctuary walking tour at the center, and learn about green burial with sanctuary assistant Kalev Kristjuhan.

For information, visit farleycenter.org/events.

