Madison School and Community Recreation is hosting three events at the Madison School Forest, 1660 Fritz Rd.
First, MSCR invites families to enjoy a “Night Experience at the School Forest” from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23.
At the event, youth will learn to build fires and cook S’mores, according to the Facebook event description. There will be stargazing and a guided hike and nighttime activities.
“A magical way to experience the School Forest in the Fall,” MSCR wrote on Facebook.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, there will be more roasting s’mores over the fire, in addition to carving pumpkins in the open air shelter and hiking the School Forest trails with MSCR Nature Kits that will provide several activities to complete while hiking.
Each participant or participant group will build their own fire to maintain social distancing, according to the event description.
MSCR is holding an orienteering class from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Orienteering is an activity in which participants find their way to various checkpoints with the aid of a map and compass. Orienteering can be competitive (groups compete to finish finding all the check-points with the lowest time) or a fun leisure activity.
MSCR has three “courses” located at the Madison School Forest.
Participants are assigned to a course to avoid too many people on one course. Groups are also given time slots for arrival to avoid too many people gathering in one space at the same time. Each course takes about one hour to complete, if walking, however participants can stop at any time.
Orienteering at the School Forest is recommended for ages seven years old and up and for groups of five or less people, MSCR wrote on Facebook.
Madison School and Community Recreation provides participants with course maps, compasses and markers for recording.
The school provides directions on how to use the map and compass to find the checkpoints, meaning no experience is necessary by participants.
An adult over 18 must register and participate with youth participants for any of these three events.
For information, visit facebook.com/MSCRFun.