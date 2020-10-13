The outdoor Verona Artists and Farmers Market closed for the season on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
But the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a one-day market to celebrate Fall from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The ‘Fall Harvest Farmers Market’ event will be held at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Music artist Kate Scullin will be performing during the market. Her facebook page said she is known for “razor-sharp ballads” and “energetic pop tracks.”
The lineup of vendors has not been announced, but vendors from the 2020 summer markets included Tater and the Dragon, Rainbow Table, The Siamese Farmer, Perez Mobile Grocery, La Ferme Dans la Vallée, Ann in a Jam, Great Harvest Bread Co., Creekside Bakery, and Dell Prairie Kettle Corn.
For information, visit facebook.com/veronamarket.