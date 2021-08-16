After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical software giant Epic Systems plans to host its annual Users’ Group Meeting at its Verona campus on Aug. 23-25. The company is requiring all attendees to be vaccinated, and to attest to their vaccination status, according to Epic’s website. Entitled “Stories of Legend and Lore,” the meeting will be the first in Verona since 2019, when the company celebrated its 40th anniversary with a 1970’s-themed event.
According to the Epic website, there are a variety of sessions for attendees at the UGM, including peer-to--peer opportunities, breakouts, forums and networking opportunities, all to be kicked off with a pre-conference campfire on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22.
The last meeting brought around 7,000 people to Verona from around the world, in addition to the around 9,000 Epic employees in attendance. According to the company’s website, the session is intended for “executives, directors, clinical staff and other leaders with strategic focus. Analysts, trainers and others who work closely with the system for setup, maintenance and training should attend.”
The company uses buses to shuttle people back and forth to the campus from area hotels. People not able to attend in person can view sessions via live streams or recorded videos.
For more information, visit ugm.epic.com.