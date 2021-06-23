Jim Henson, George Lucas and David Bowie are some of the more famous entertainers of the past 50 years, and in 1986 they came together to film the musical fantasy film, “Labyrinth.” And yes, there were plenty of puppets.
On Friday, June 25, people will get a chance to immerse themselves in the cult classic on the big screen in the Verona Public Library parking lot. The movie, directed by Henson produced by Lucas and starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, is set to run from 8:45-10:45 p.m. The event is designed for youths ages 12-18, and registration is required.
People are encouraged to dress in 1980s style and bring the following: mosquito protection, a blanket for cooler night temperatures, and a camp chair (some will be provided). People are also asked to either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.