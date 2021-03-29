Verona churches are offering a mix of online and in-person Christmas worship this year. The Press reached out to get a calendar of services and gatherings.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7291 County Road PDC
Lineup of services:
Maundy Thursday (April 1)
7 p.m. online (gslc.tv)
Good Friday (April 2)
7 p.m. online (gslc.tv)
Easter Vigil (April 3)
6 p.m. online (gslc.tv)
Easter
9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. online (gslc.tv)
7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in-person outside (register at gslcwi.com)
10:30 a.m. on TV Fox 47
Memorial Baptist Church
201 S Main St.
Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Service at 10:15 a.m.
Sign up to attend the services at: mbcverona.org
Mount Vernon United Church of Christ
1693 Washington St.
Zwingli United Church of Christ Mt. Vernon will hold two services this week. There will be a Tenebrae Service on Maundy Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m. and the Sunday Morning Easter Worship Service at 10 a.m. Both will be virtual Zoom gatherings. Please contact church@mtvernonucc.org and request your Zoom invitation.
Redeemer Bible Fellowship
130 N. Franklin St.
In-Person Worship Service 10 a.m.
Recordings of service posted at Redeemerbiblefellowship.org
Resurrection Lutheran Church
6705 Wesner Ln.
In person worship.
Easter Sunday 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Safe. Sanitary. Socially distant
Online worship on YouTube. The resurrection channel.
Saint Christopher Parish
301 N. Main St. & 1371 Cty Hwy. PB
Holy Week schedule:
Holy Thursday Mass: Thursday, April 1
7 p.m. — St. Andrew Church, Verona
8-10 p.m. — Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew
Good Friday Service: Friday, April 2
3 p.m. — St. Andrew Church, Verona
Confessions following the Liturgy
Easter Vigil Mass: Saturday, April 3
8 p.m. — St. Andrew Church, Verona
Easter Sunday Mass: Sunday, April 4
7:30 a.m. — St. William Church, Paoli
9 a.m. — St. Andrew Church, Verona
1 a.m. — St. Andrew Church, Verona
Salem United Church of Christ
502 Mark Dr.
Maundy Thursday: April 1, 7 p.m., via Zoom
We will have a live Zoom service at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 1. This service will include Holy Communion and the Office of Tenebrae. Worshipers are asked to have their own Communion elements available.
Good Friday Music and Meditation
Dawn Lingard is preparing devotional music and some meditative pieces that will be available on the church’s website for Good Friday. Carrie Coenen is assisting with some bell music as well. There was a good deal of positive response from last year’s Good Friday music and meditation Dawn prepared, and we are sure you will find this year’s a blessing, too.
Easter Sunday: April 4, 10:30 a.m., in-church worship
Seating still available. Act quickly, as this number is all we shall be able to handle at the present. The sign-up app can be found at https://rsvp.church/r/ 6XQlGLk2
St. James’ Lutheran
427 S Main St.
St. James Lutheran in Verona will have an 8:30 a.m. livestreamed service on YouTube and a 10:30 a.m. parking lot worship with Holy Communion.
Sugar River United Methodist Church
415 W. Verona Ave.
Services are as follows:
Easter Drive-In Celebration (Family Friendly Mini-Service) at 8:30 a.m. Please enter on Legion Street and follow lot attendants. Tune car radio to 103.7 FM. Start arriving at 8:20 a.m. if you’d like to be part of the pre-service Easter Hymn sing.
Full Easter Worship Service Online at 9:30 a.m. on Sugar River’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
For Holy Week, we have:
Online Worship Services for Maundy Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Good Friday Service at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
West Madison Bible Church
2920 N. County Road M
West Madison Bible Church will be having Good Friday Service on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. and Easter Worship Service at 9:15 a.m. on April 4.
Note: These services are all in person.