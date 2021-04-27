A team comprised of volunteers from Prairie Moraine Friends, Operation Fresh Start and the Ice Age Trail Alliance worked alongside Dane County Parks staff on Earth Day, April 22, to help to remove invasive species and restore the natural environment within Prairie Moraine County Park.
The restoration project saw the removal of brush and woody debris from areas across the park, while various pathways received fresh wood chips. Volunteers also worked to seed the prairies that were cleared and planted several trees.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi stopped by the park to thank the volunteers and staff for their efforts.
“Thank you all, everyone, for not only what you’re doing today, but what you’ve been doing and what we’ll continue doing to make Dane County’s parks unparalleled to anywhere,” Parisi said. “People come to our community - they can’t believe how many parks we have, but we couldn’t maintain them by ourselves. It’s because of all of you who work and help that we can have what we have.”