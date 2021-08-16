There are so many great early chapter books being published for kids right now, perfect for that time when kids are becoming more proficient readers but aren’t ready for a longer chapter book yet.
I reviewed three books.
"Dragons and Marshmallows (Zoey and Sassafras #1)" by Asia Citro, illustrated by Marion Lindsay
- Zoey and her cat Sassafras discover a secret: injured animals come to their barn to get help. Her mom usually assists the creatures, but when she has to go out of town, Zoey is on her own to help a sick baby dragon. I loved how Zoey was understandably scared but had to face her fears, be strong, and make decisions independently of her parents. This was really fun and will appeal to kids who like animal rescue stories. There's a lot of science and scientific thinking involved as well, plus super cute illustrations. There are currently eight titles in this series.
"Dave the Unicorn: Dance Party (Dave the Unicorn #3)" by Pip Bird, illustrated by David O'Connell
- There’s a dance coming up at Unicorn School, but first Mira, her unicorn Dave, and their classmates must go on a quest to the Crystal Maze Mine. Will some bad decision-making mean the dance will be cancelled? This book was well-written and funny, and covers friendship, the good and bad you find in people (adults included), and making choices that are hard. There are currently four titles in this series.
"Jasmine Toguchi, Flamingo Keeper (Jasmine Toguchi #4)" by Debbi Michiko Florence, illustrated by Elizabet Vukovic
- Jasmine really wants a pet of her own, specifically a flamingo. She works extra around the house and does some research on flamingos in the hopes that her parents will allow her to get one. Jasmine has such a realistic kid voice. I loved her family relationships – great parents, plus a big sister who is starting to act weird but ultimately is still loving. The introduction to Japanese phrases and the concept of a daruma was an interesting bonus. There are currently four titles in this series.