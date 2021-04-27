Those looking to connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed have an opportunity to do so both by land and water this August.
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association has set its Rob’s Sugar River Ramble event for Sunday, August 22.
Participants will bicycle through the countryside beginning in Mount Horeb, then paddle the Sugar River by kayak or canoe until they reach Paoli.
After the event, participants will be transported back to Mount Horeb for food and live music.
The early bird registration rate of $45 will expire at midnight on Friday, April 30.
To register, visit uppersugar.regfox.com/7th-annual-robs-sugar-river-ramble.