The Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual book talk titled “It’s Disgustingly Delicious!” which will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
The discussion will be led by author Christine Virnig, who will discuss her book “Dung for Dinner: A Stomach-Churning Look at the Animal Poop, Pee, Vomit, and Secretions that People Have Eaten...and Often Still Do.”
Virnig will explain some of the disgusting ways humans have used — and still use--animal byproducts in their food, medicine and day-to-day life.
Participants should register in advance to receive a link to the presentation.
For more information or to sign up, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Madison-based author Christine Virnig, like most people, didn’t know that Roman charioteers used to drink animal dung for energy.
