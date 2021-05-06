Dung for dinner
Mackenzie Krumme

The Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual book talk titled “It’s Disgustingly Delicious!” which will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The discussion will be led by author Christine Virnig, who will discuss her book “Dung for Dinner: A Stomach-Churning Look at the Animal Poop, Pee, Vomit, and Secretions that People Have Eaten...and Often Still Do.”

Virnig will explain some of the disgusting ways humans have used — and still use--animal byproducts in their food, medicine and day-to-day life.

Participants should register in advance to receive a link to the presentation.

For more information or to sign up, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.

— Molly Carmichael