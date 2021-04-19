Verona area TRIAD is hosting a drive-thru drug take-back with the Verona Senior Center from 8-10 a.m. on Friday, April 23 at 108 Paoli St.
The event is a safe way for the community to dispose of prescription drugs and learn about the issues that come with leaving unused medication in the home, such as abuse, misuse and accidental ingestion, according to an event description.
Participants can bring any prescription drug medication and should put it into a clear plastic baggie beforehand. Any liquids and creams should remain in their original packaging.