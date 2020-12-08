One Verona artist is finally ready to get out of her box, be more daring, not be so rigid, and have fun with her art – at 89 years young.
Arleen Jensen, an award-winning rosemaler, said she had run out of ideas and enthusiasm for that artform and wanted to paint some “fun and free and crazy looking stuff.” With the help of a friend and the encouragement of a fellow artist, she is exploring new ways to make art, even on the cusp of becoming a nonagenarian.
That friend is Paoli resident Jean Hylland, and the women have been in one another’s lives for over 50 years.
“When my husband died, Jean took me under her wing,” Jensen said. “I would say, ‘I’m not an artist.’ What it’s done is open me up, and has me being more creative and thinking about things. That’s when I got into whimsical things.”
And the artist is Verona rosemaler Jan Norsetter, also a friend, from whom Jensen said she’s always received a lot of encouragement.
But over a decade ago Jensen left behind the flowers, leaves and scrolls of her rosemaled trunks and chairs. Since then, she’s focused on two figures in her art – snowmen and birds.
Her foray into drawing birds resulted from a practical joke played by Hylland. One day, Hylland placed a ceramic bird onto a bird feeder outside of Jensen’s home.
As the bird kept falling over in the wind, Jensen brought it inside. Staring at the clay fowl, inspiration struck Jensen. She got out her watercolors and painted the bird colorfully and fancifully.
When her husband passed away in 2014, Jensen said she “just kind of quit” making art for a while as her grief led her to lose interest. Now the stoneware songbird brought back the itch to paint. She prefers watercolors to the oil paints she used to do rosemaling.
“Watercoloring is more free, it flows all over the place,” she said.
Painting that three-dimensional ceramic bird led Jansen to a new hobby of painting imaginary birds on paper.
“They’re whimsical birds, I don’t know what depiction they are – they’re fantasy birds, crazy, not real looking,” she said. “I like using bright colors mostly – blues and greens – but all the colors are good.”
Jensen had come to believe that she was not capable of creating anything out of her imagination. Now that she has awakened her imagination, it has become active. The world around her inspires her whimsical beings.
“Rosemaling was a lot of fun and I loved it, but It was more limiting,” she said.
Now she sees faces in old boxes lined up outside her home. She gets ideas from cracks in sidewalks or reflections in passing cars.
Jensen has since gone on to paint 25 of the brightly colored birds. And through nudging from her friend Hylland, she discovered her art was marketable.
Last year, Jensen put some prints of her bird paintings up for sale for the first time in the gift shop at the tree farm her family owns on Valley View Road in Verona. Hylland also sold the bird prints at her own family’s business last year, the Paoli Tree Farm on Sun Valley Parkway in Belleville.
One woman bought 11 prints for her children’s rooms.
“Lo and behold, we sold them all,” Jensen said of the bird prints. “I was totally surprised.”
It was the first time she had sold her art, other than some rosemaled plates at Syttende Mai.
The birds and snowmen will continue to be the focus of her craft for now, although she’s planning to leave herself open to other ideas that may come on whim just like her current project.
“You never know when you’re going to get an idea and start doing something else,” she said. “I hope to leave myself open to things, not be too serious.”
Ultimately, she says there’s not much to lose for trying.
“If something doesn’t work out, it’s only a waste of paper,” she said.
Hylland said Jensen inspires her, and the two enjoy doing art “challenges” together, along with Jensen’s niece in Colorado.
Part of those challenges entail creating and comparing artworks based on art they find inspiring in magazines.
Jensen said she and her friend critique their projects with lots of jokes and laughter, as the finished pictures look nothing like the inspirations.
For other artists discovering themselves, she has some advice.
“I hope people have some fun with their painting,” she said. “If you think you can’t do something, you should try it. Too many times I said I couldn’t do it, but I hadn’t tried it. Painting is a great pathway to relaxation; you lose yourself in your little world. It helped me a lot to let go of being too rigid and to start thinking outside the box.”