Verona area residents with an interest in citizen science may be interested in an upcoming online training from the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, USRWA has set a training for dragonfly monitoring.
With a commitment of only a few hours per month, anyone can become a dragonfly monitor, the event description states. Dragonflies are important to watershed health, it states.
This basic training is the first step for monitors, and will equip participants with a basic scientific knowledge of dragonflies, and walk them through monitoring methods and techniques, according to USRWA.
Registration is required for the training.
To register or to get more information, visit, uppersugar.org/events.