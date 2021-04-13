The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host its next Conversations About Conservation event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, online through a Zoom video conference.
The annual series offers informal conversations about important conservation issues relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed.
During USRWA’s April 22 meeting, Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan and a panel of the association’s dedicated dragonfly monitors will discuss the science of dragonflies and the methods of monitoring them, according to the event description.
The event is free to attend.
To register, visit uppersugar.org/calendar.