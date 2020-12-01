Sugar River United Methodist Church is holding a Warm Sock Project throughout the month of December.
Drop off times will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 and 22. Additionally, a 6-7 p.m. drop off time is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20. The drop off location is inside the entryway at Sugar River UMC, 415 W. Verona Ave.
The goal is to collect new, warm socks to be safely delivered by church volunteers to local assisted living facilities to spread Christmas cheer.
For information, contact Serve director Erin Wilson at erin.wilson@sugarriverumc.org.