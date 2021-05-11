Verona Senior Center patrons are encouraged to bring their furry friends to a drive-thru on Wednesday, May 19.
The drive-thru event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the senior center, 108 Paoli St., will feature treats for both the humans and canines in the vehicles. Senior center staff will hand out corn dogs and smiley fries for the human patrons, and dog treats for the pups, according to an event description in the center’s monthly newsletter.
Senior center staff will take photos of patrons and their pets, the event description states.
For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.