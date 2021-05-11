Verona Senior Center

Verona Senior Center patrons are encouraged to bring their furry friends to a drive-thru on Wednesday, May 19.

The drive-thru event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the senior center, 108 Paoli St., will feature treats for both the humans and canines in the vehicles. Senior center staff will hand out corn dogs and smiley fries for the human patrons, and dog treats for the pups, according to an event description in the center’s monthly newsletter.

Senior center staff will take photos of patrons and their pets, the event description states.

For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.

– Kimberly Wethal

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.