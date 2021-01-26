Devil’s Lake staff have scheduled a virtual hike meeting for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 over Zoom.
The event is part of the “GeoCheer: Virtual Adventures in Geology” program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Geology Museum and is being facilitated through the Verona Senior Center.
Staff will guide participants on the virtual hike of Devil’s Lake using videos, photos and live commentary.
If you are interested in participating in the virtual event, call (608) 845-7471. You can join any Zoom presentation on your computer, tablet, landline or mobile phone.
