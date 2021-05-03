2019 Cycle for Sight

Nancy Valentyn shuffles through picture boards of her late daughter Kenzi, who died in 2017 from complications with genetic illnesses of retinitis pigmentosa and Kearns-Sayre syndrome. Kenzi is being honored at this year’s Cycle for Sight event on Saturday, March 9, with two $4,000 research grants being named after her.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

While this year’s Cycle for Sight fundraiser, which honors late Verona woman Kenzi Valentyn, is completed, donations will continue to be accepted through June 30.

The 10th annual Cycle for Sight was held virtually over the span of 10 days from April 25 to May 2. It’s usually held at three locations in Madison to raise money for the McPherson Eye Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and support two grants named for Valentyn.

Valentyn died in March 2017 at the age of 30 from complications from genetic syndrome Kearns-Sayre. The genetic disorder causes retinitis pigmentosa, which starts as “night blindness” and leads to eventual blindness that occurs over a span of decades.

Donations to the Cycle for Sight can be given through the end of June on the event’s website at visionsave.wisc.edu. Donors can choose to give to a team, which includes the Valentyn family’s group or to the 17 others, or to the overall fundraiser.

-- Kimberly Wethal

Tags

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.