While this year’s Cycle for Sight fundraiser, which honors late Verona woman Kenzi Valentyn, is completed, donations will continue to be accepted through June 30.
The 10th annual Cycle for Sight was held virtually over the span of 10 days from April 25 to May 2. It’s usually held at three locations in Madison to raise money for the McPherson Eye Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and support two grants named for Valentyn.
Valentyn died in March 2017 at the age of 30 from complications from genetic syndrome Kearns-Sayre. The genetic disorder causes retinitis pigmentosa, which starts as “night blindness” and leads to eventual blindness that occurs over a span of decades.
Donations to the Cycle for Sight can be given through the end of June on the event’s website at visionsave.wisc.edu. Donors can choose to give to a team, which includes the Valentyn family’s group or to the 17 others, or to the overall fundraiser.
Kenzi Valentyn hadn’t been able to see the stars in the night sky for a long time before her family found out something was wrong with her vision.