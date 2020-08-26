Dane County is continuing with its long-term plans of protecting and restoring areas around the Sugar River by purchasing 160 acres of land in the Town of Verona.
The county plans to pay $3 million for the property, located between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sugar River Wetlands Natural Resource Area and Dane County’s Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area, according to an Aug. 17 news release. It requires Dane County Board approval.
The plan, the release explained, is to convert it to natural prairie to help with stormwater control and create recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat. Once the property is fully restored, it said, runoff will be reduced by 70%, infiltrating a little more than 2 million gallons of water annually.
“By purchasing this property and restoring it prairie, we will be able to reduce flood risk downstream in communities like Belleville, which have experienced flooding along the Sugar River in recent years,” County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in the news release.
The money to purchase the property will come from two funds – the Flood Risk Reduction Fund and the Dane County Conservation Fund. A resolution to approve the purchase was introduced at the Aug. 13 county board meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks, according to the news release.
The property contains around 1,935 feet of two-bank frontage along Badger Mill Creek and 1,775 feet on the Sugar River. The confluence of the two streams sits in the southern portion of the property, and both are classified as Tier I Stream Projects in the 2018-23 Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan.
The purchase will protect the area from future development and allow restoration along the stretches of stream, the release stated. Over time, Dane County and its partners will restore the landscape with a focus on grassland habitat for the benefit of declining grassland birds and animals, rare and endangered native plants and invertebrates and pollinators that depend on native vegetation, according to the news release.
Most of the property is active croplands along with a 4-acre farmstead and some pasture and grasslands. According to the news release, the future conversion of croplands to prairie will reduce the amount of runoff into the streams, providing groundwater protection and improved water quality.
The land bordering the streams is designated wetland, and this southern portion of the property has experienced flooding in the past. The Rhiner family will reside at the property and continue cropping for the next two years.
Long-term project
The county began building what is now known as the Falk/Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area in 2013, purchasing more than 560 acres of land or access to the land along the river, stretching from the Town of Verona to Basco.
The county first acquired land for the nearby wildlife area from the Bruce Company, which owned more than 900 acres of land for its nursery and landscaping operations. The county named it in honor of its former executive Kathleen Falk and her chief of staff, Topf Wells, in 2014.
The county’s 13 year old streambank easement program has protected more than 24 miles of streams countywide, keeping the land in private ownership while opening public access to trout fisheries.
In June 2017, the county opened a 2-mile hiking trail in the area that connected two separate areas, and purchased a half-mile of frontage along the river’s West Branch for $31,600. In January 2018, the county spring $636,000 to purchase 60 acres and pay for an easement on another 100 acres west of state Hwy. 69 near the river for fishing, hunting and hiking.
Two sections of the Sugar River were restored by Dane County, the DNR, and Trout Unlimited in the summers of 2017 and 2019.
In January, the county added another public access point along the Upper Sugar River by purchasing permanent access to another 1,450 feet of undeveloped streambank along the river near Paoli for $23,540 to allow for public fishing.
Badger Mill Creek restoration
The county is also partnering with the City of Verona on the restoration of Badger Mill Creek on a separate, but related, project upstream in the Ice Age Junction Natural Resource Area, the release stated.
Project goals include reestablishing the historic connection between the creek and its floodplain, improving instream habitat for fish and other aquatic life, and improving regional trail connections, including the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, according to the news release.
The Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited will support the restoration work through a donation of $5,000, with work expected to start this fall and go into 2021.