Dane County’s efforts to create a clean energy future will be discussed during an upcoming virtual presentation facilitated through the Verona Senior Center.
Those interested are invited to join Dane County executive Joe Parisi and the director of the Dane County Office of Energy Climate Change Kathy Kuntz for the presentation at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12.
The pair will discuss the community-wide Climate Action Plan to cut all greenhouse emissions in Dane County in half by 2030, which was approved by the county’s board of supervisors in April of last year. The priorities of implementing the climate action plan include to reduce emissions from buildings, transportation, and other sources.
To sign up, call 845-7471.