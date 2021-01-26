A local vaccines expert will offer his knowledge during a presentation set for Feb. 4, facilitated through the Verona Senior Center.
From 1:30-2:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, Roy will provide current information to help people make an informed decision about whether to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michael Roy has studied infectious diseases for over 40 years developing vaccines for biopharmaceutical firms and federal agencies, and has taught in the Biotechnology Masters Program at University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to the senior center website
The discussion will include information on the virus and human infection, the vaccines currently available, and the results of clinical studies about known risks or benefits of the vaccines.
If you are interested in participating in the virtual event, call (608) 845-7471. You can join any Zoom presentation on your computer, tablet, landline or mobile phone.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/event.