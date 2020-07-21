All remaining 2020 shows are off, Verona Area Community Theater announced on its Facebook Page Tuesday, July 14.
Four planned productions were already casualties of coronavirus, including “Seussical Kids,” “Pajama Party,” “Getting to Know… Footloose,” and “Chicago: High School Edition.”
“Elf,” based on the Will Ferrell holiday movie and “Matilda” based on the children’s book and film by Roald Dahl, were two musicals slated to round out VACT’s 2020 schedule.
But VACT founder Dee Baldock said even more than some community organizations, the theater group had a responsibility to the health of its casts, students, musicians and production teams, so those productions were canceled as well. However, Baldock said VACT still hopes to present the play “Don’t Dress for Dinner” scheduled for February 2021.
“We really can’t have these shows because of the singing thing,” she said. “In singing, you’re splattering stuff out there even more – we have these huge casts all on stage at the same time.”
The board of directors made the decision in part after attending online seminars by the nonprofit American Association of Community Theatre, which provided guidance.
Based on that guidance, she said while VACT will rehearse for the play and think it will be safe because fewer people are in the cast, she said the other challenge will be how many people they can put in the audience.
Baldock said the VACT theater building on Lincoln St. only holds 100 people, and she anticipates that there will need to be social distancing in February. That raises questions about the sensibility of producing a play for such a small audience.
She said she can go to the end of the year before deciding whether to go ahead with the February play, casting performers in late December to early January and then having a short rehearsal period.
Baldock feels VACT is in a financially stable position to weather the pandemic, even passing on some stimulus opportunities.
“We could have applied for the business relief package through the Verona Chamber, but we felt pretty good about our position and decided to leave it to people who needed it,” she said.
Baldock said “the most wonderful thing that happened” when VACT canceled its spring shows — most people who had purchased tickets didn’t ask for their money back, but instead donated it back to the organization.
The organization will hold its annual fall fundraiser and Baldock expects the typical level of support this year, despite the pandemic.
VACT has put some of that money toward its performers’ and patrons’ health.
Baldock said the organization installed UV in its HVAC system so that as air circulates in the theater building, the virus doesn’t get spread around.
“We did it with hope of having summer school and thought it was imperative, but I don’t think it’s a bad thing for us, I don’t think it’s unwise,” she said. “Often by the end of shows, performers pass around a lot of germs, this is a good way to keep that down.”
The organization will also determine in September whether it is able to facilitate its Verona Youth Dance program as normally scheduled.