The friends and family of Jill Hensen, who collapsed at work and went into cardiac arrest on June 12, are holding a cornhole tournament fundraiser on her behalf on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The event, which starts at 10 a.m. at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Drive, will include a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
Hensen was put into a medically-induced coma and placed on a ventilator for three weeks to help her brain heal. She was transferred to Meriter Hospital and then a specialty hospital, but is no longer in intensive care.
So far, more than $15,000 has been raised to help cover her medical expenses.
For information about the tournament, or to register, call 845-9690.