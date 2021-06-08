Among returning events as social gatherings replace social distancing this summer will be handful of live music performances that community members will be able to enjoy downtown.
The Music on Main series, which started a handful of years ago to encourage patronage of the downtown, will return to Hometown Junction Park on Friday June 11, with concerts occurring 5:30-8 p.m. every other Friday throughout the summer, concluding Aug. 6.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the concert series.
At Hometown Junction Park, the Chamber has lined up the artists Myles Talbott Dyad, Katie Scullin, Mark Croft, Casey and Greg, and Briana Patrice Trio to liven up the downtown park across five Fridays from June through August.
Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic with them.