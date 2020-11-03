When Bob Braier started volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network, he had planned to be like most volunteers – unloading food and stocking shelves.
As a software developer for most of his professional life, when the Verona resident began to weigh-in food donations, gears in his head started turning.
He saw that volunteers were still using paper and pencil to inventory and categorize food donations from major donors, such as Hy-Vee, Target, Miller and Sons Supermarket and Festival Foods.
That moved him to volunteer his time in a different way and begin a journey that would take BPNN from being behind the times a few years ago, to being on the forefront of information technology today.
Braier lent his software expertise to developing programs that would assist with client registration, volunteer tracking and weighing-in food, which combine to reduce food waste, save money, make reporting easier and make the food bank better able to serve its guests.
And more is coming. In 2021, BPNN will continue to push the pantry further into the future with the SmartChoice app, which will allow pantry guests to order groceries on a computer or mobile device and schedule a pickup time that is convenient for them, improving the contactless experience and further reducing waste.
With the three pieces of software BPNN is already using, it became the first food bank in Wisconsin to go paperless, executive director Marcia Kasieta told the Press earlier this year. That has become a prototype for other pantries in the state, as the inventory system, visitor registration and volunteer tracking have been shared with more than 30 regional pantries.
They are all available for free to any food pantry anywhere and customizable. Some are using just one or two – others all three – depending on needs.
“As it has expanded, I have listened to what other people have needed – ‘We do it this way’ or ‘We need this type of report’ – I made it adaptable and expandable for other pantries,” Braier said.
Braier’s software has helped ease the load for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, which works with 200 pantries in Southwest Wisconsin across 16 counties, many of whom use his software, president and CEO Michelle Orge said.
“When we think about how to tell the story of hunger in our community, that requires data and data requires technology,” she said. “It helps us do our work better.”
She pointed out that food pantries these days also need the data for compliance and reporting, and said food banks are more sophisticated than they used to be.
“Badger Prairie Needs Network is a testament that a pantry is not just a shelf anymore – it’s a grocery store,” Orge said. “We are part of the food industry – yes we are nonprofits – but we are not little charities.”
The new SmartChoice software is intended to bring back the private experience guests had when they could browse the shelves. As COVID-19 shutdown the country in March, the food pantry launched curbside-only pickup and has not yet reopened the building to guests.
Board member and produce manager Dagny Knight helped lead the effort to bring the cloud-based system to BPNN with the help of her husband, Mike, and a $50,000 donation from an anonymous donor in September.
BPNN plans to pilot test SmartChoice over 18 months before making a long-term commitment, said Karen Dettinger, a member of the leadership team and also a retired industrial engineer who is helping oversee the implementation of SmartChoice.
“The pilot will allow us to confirm we will achieve real-world tangible benefits for our guests and volunteers,” she said.
Lightening the load
Braier had a background in industrial automation, designing software for weighing products. Citing that experience, he initially offered to Kasieta to develop software for the pantry’s scale.
But, Kasieta turned down the offer.
At the time, BPNN had the state’s first computerized food pantry client registration system, with the Microsoft Excel-based program having been written by a friend of Kasieta’s, Michael Erickson.
Kasieta needed help improving that system.
Initially, Braier only wanted to be a consultant for other programmers who’d work to improve that system, but he couldn’t find anyone interested. That’s when Braier took on the task himself.
“Marcia wanted to make things easier, overhaul things and make tracking of patron usage even more efficient,” he said. “She was in a pickle and had very specific needs. I thought it would be a few weeks but ended up being a few months. I redesigned it again and again.”
Braier said he ended up working on the project almost full time for four months, providing added features and an upgraded interface that improved registration workflow.
He then was tapped to help make tracking volunteers easier.
Braier’s volunteer management system – using a check-in kiosk – has provided the pantry’s hundreds of volunteers the freedom to print out records of their hours worked for reporting to schools, churches and employers. And his overhaul of the client intake system created by Erickson has simplified the check-in process for volunteers and helped track visitors more intuitively.
Despite the lengthy re-development of the registration software, Braier was undeterred from his original proposal to improve the inventory system.
Braier created a software program to work with BPNN’s food scales in his free time and took it to Kasieta unsolicited.
“I said you don’t have to use this, but I showed it to them and they began to use it right away,” he said. “It grew out of listening to what they needed at the pantry. I saw a need and just built it and when I showed them they just went with it.”
Combined with a computerized scale purchased with a donation from a board member, it’s been a monumental change for the pantry.
Rather than volunteers recording every pound of food by hand, then manually entering them into Excel for reporting to Feeding America and Second Harvest, it’s automatic. That has saved days of work with large donations, said Pat Berry, who had been the food pantry coordinator until retiring in January. It has also allowed the pantry to achieve a healthy balance of food taken in.
And the month-end reports that once took 16 hours to do now take three minutes, Braier said.
“That’s time that can now be transferred over to doing more for communities,” Braier said. “As I go from food pantry to food pantry and still see people using Excel spreadsheets or paper and pencil -- some are collecting data but don't know what to do with it, some aren't collecting data at all.
“There is always some resistance to change, until they see what information can do for them.”
One unexpected way all that information has helped, Berry said, was in reducing the amount of refined sugars being provided to guests.
“We found diabetes was a bigger problem than we knew, in household after household,” she said. “We changed the types of things we asked for in food drives. It gave us a better idea of who is using the pantry and helped us track health concerns people had.”
Strengthening networks
One of the first pantries to adopt the systems BPNN now has was the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
While president Mark Thompson acknowledged there was some reluctance at first, he said Braier did such a good job that it’s become second nature to everyone at the pantry.
“Ease of use was a big thing or it wouldn’t work,” he said. “It is very simple to use.”
He said he and his pantry board can now be more strategic with how to spend money to continue to provide for people. By transferring files on its 2,000 clients, SPEFP can break down not only how many households it serves a month, but how many households have members who are vegetarians or handicapped, how many are employed and other key demographic information.
“This has allowed us to tell a better story about the people we serve and their hardships, so we can communicate better with them,” he said. “The people who are feeling vulnerable intersect with the people coming in to help. It’s a human connection that has a ripple effect in the community.”
Making it customizable was crucial for its implementation across the state, Orge said.
“Food pantries are not one size fits all,” she said. “Bob has been wonderful and generous to set them up and has worked to help each pantry make the software their own and allowed them to tweak it to make it more user-friendly. We can scale this, get others on board, show them this can be done.”
For several months, as Braier’s website promoted the software, he went from pantry to pantry to help train people on software and acted as a phone helpline, but he has begun creating YouTube tutorials so he can take a step back.
Meanwhile, BPNN provided tours for other pantries. Fond du Lac alone came to Verona three times to tour and see how to set up registration.
“We really were the teaching pantry,” Kasieta said.
Orge said BPNN’s software made it easy for her to continue modernizing Second Harvest after coming here from Colorado a year ago. She said Second Harvest has been exploring such options for three to five years as the technology becomes more accessible.
“We want to blend dignity, privacy and technology and take that seriously,” she said.