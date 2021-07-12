The Verona Area Community Orchestra’s string section will be back together again practicing outside at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in the Festival Shelter next to Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St.
The community is invited to attend the event, which will be a short potluck dinner followed by a rehearsal. Those interested in attending should bring their own chair.
Music selections include the “Brook Green Suite” by Gustav Holst, Chinese folk songs by Zhou Long, “She Will Hang The Night With Stars” by William Hofeldt and “Directions North” – a triptych of Canadian folk songs.
Those who would like to contribute to the potluck should sign up online. Slots are available for items including casseroles, salads, relish trays and desserts.
A link to the potluck signup is available in a post at facebook.com/veronaareaco.