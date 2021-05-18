As concerns over social distancing and indoor gatherings continue to relax, more and more community events are returning. Among the activities making a comeback were a series of concerts last week.
At the Verona Senior Center on Wednesday, May 12, musician, storyteller, and humorist Craig Siemsen performed two concerts featuring popular songs from the 1920s up through the 1970s, such as The Beatles and Johnny Cash.
He shared stories about past performances and histories of some of the songs. It was the first in-house show for the center since the pandemic began, but several outdoor shows were held last year.
On Friday, May 14, Toot and Kate's Wine Bar held its first show since March last year. Iowa-based singer-songwriter Elizabeth Mary shared her country music with the full house.
A rainy drizzle on Saturday, May 15 forced concert-goers into a garage at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, where folksinger and storyteller Skip Jones had begun his concert outside.
Jones sang folk songs from "the giants of Americana music" such as Woody Guthrie, but also lesser-known artists he's worked with over the years, and a few songs he wrote himself.
He also shared stories from his life as a Navy veteran and traveling performer and advocated for environmental conservation, calling himself a "musical activist."