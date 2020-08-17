Senior Citizens Day – Free Coffee and Doughnuts8:30-10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21
Did you know that Friday, Aug. 21 is Senior Citizens Day?
The Verona Senior Center will be celebrating by giving out free doughnuts and coffee.
Seniors may come to the Verona Senior Center drive-thru at the west entrance between 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 for their free treats.
You do not need to RSVP for this event.
Cornhole tournament fundraiser10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22
The friends and family of Jill Hensen, who collapsed at work and went into cardiac arrest on June 12, are holding a cornhole tournament fundraiser on her behalf on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The event, which starts at 10 a.m. at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Drive, will include a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
Hensen was put into a medically-induced coma and placed on a ventilator for three weeks to help her brain heal. She was transferred to Meriter Hospital and then a specialty hospital, but is no longer in intensive care.
So far, more than $15,000 has been raised to help cover her medical expenses.
For information or to register, call 845-9690.
Wine, beer and shopping tourSaturday, Aug. 22
People are invited to enjoy summer safely while touring several local wineries, breweries and shops.
People staying at a Verona-based hotel can ride the shuttle for free. It will run continuously from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 throughout the event, making stops in downtown New Glarus, Verona and Paoli. Shuttles will have a maximum 50 percent capacity, and face coverings are required.
Stops include Bailey’s Run Winery, Hope Haus Brewing Company and Wisconsin Brewing Company
For more information, visit veronawi.com.
Farmers’ market
3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26
The farmers market will be held at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Past vendors include Tater and The Dragon Inc., Ann In A Jam, Great Harvest Bread Co., Sitka Salmon Shares, La Ferme Dans la Vallée, Get Inda Farming, The Siamese Farmer LLC and Creekside Bakery.
For information, visit veronas market.com or email info@veronawi.com.