Dragonfly monitoring meet-up at Reddan Fields
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18
The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is holding weekly physically-distanced Dragonfly Monitoring Meet-Ups this summer.
The next meet-up is at Reddan Fields, 6874 Cross Country Road.
USRWA Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies. You will also receive the updated Dragonfly Field Guide along with any extra supplies you may need.
There are only a number of spots available and physical distancing and face masks are required.
For information on how to get involved or to become a trained dragonfly monitor, visit uppersugar.org/dragonflies or email Hannah Bunting at hannah@uppersugar.org.
Animal Dance Party
6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council is hosting an online dance open to all girls in kindergarten and older. Parents and caregivers are welcome, too.
Girls are invited to bring a friend, make new ones and get wild on the virtual dance floor.
The Zoom registration link is girlscouts.zoom.us/j/98187103220
For information, call 800-236-2710 or email info@gsbadgerland.org.