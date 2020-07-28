A company hoping to redevelop a block of West Verona Avenue is holding a virtual informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30 for anyone interested in learning more about the project.
Northpointe Development's plan for the area east of Legion Street would tear down the Klassik Tavern and the Old National Bank and build 79 apartments and commercial space.
The virtual meeting is being held on Zoom, using meeting ID 922-9413-4520 and passcode 003123. To submit comments, email sean@northpointedev.com.