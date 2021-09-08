The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 9 and Thursday, September 16. Full calendar available at connectverona.com.
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World — poster exhibition
September 1 to September 25
This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, 2001, through stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.
View during library hours in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature — panel exhibition
Tuesday, September 7 through Monday, October 4
An exhibit from the Miami University Art Museum will be at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
“For the first time, African-American children’s illustrated literature is the focus of a museum exhibition featuring art produced for book illustrations,” the event description states. “The presentation of this genre offers a lens into the cultural, historical, and social makeup of African-American cultural identity, while also shedding light on the long neglected world of African-American authors and illustrators in the pantheon of children’s literature.”
According to the description, the exhibit addresses the presentation of African-American identity and history in a creative, educational and respectful manner; the raising of greater awareness for the role African-American illustrators and authors play in the development and growth of the field of children’s literature; the topic of social justice throughout African-American history; the need for awareness to the challenges African-American children’s book authors and illustrators face in a field lacking sufficient representation of minorities; and the importance of appreciating the culture and history of a people who are deeply rooted in the American story.
The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours and is open to the public.
Farley Center Volunteer Days
4:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10; 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11
Join the Spartan Youth Service (SYS) Volunteers at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road.
They will be doing outdoor clean up work Dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles.
They require that all volunteers be vaccinated for the safety of all the volunteers and staff.
If you have any questions or want to sign up, e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Spartan Youth Service (SYS) is James Madison Memorial High School's largest volunteering club. There are over 200 dedicated students in SYS and the club mission is to do service work around our community.
Quilting Journey with Georgellen
9-11 a.m., Thursday, September 9
Join Georgellen Mikkelson as she describes her quilting career, from 1972 in Lenexa, Kansas, until now. Georgellen has taught quilting and exhibited in numerous quilting shows in four different states. She will share examples of both bed quilts and art quilts.
Held in-person at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Veterans Group
2-3 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Meets at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Simple Wire Earrings
2 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Join your friends in-house at the Senior center, while making a pair of wire earrings. All ear wires are nickel-free and a large selection of beads will be available. No experience needed. Each class will have a drawing for a free pair of earrings. Cost is $2 for each set of earrings.
If you are interested, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Art Gallery Evening
5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Held at n plus 1 coffee and beer, 507 Bruce St.
For information, visit facebook.com/nplus1coffeeandbeer.
Music: Dead Sea Squirrels
5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Classic rock/Americana music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
For information, visit thehopgarden.net
Celebrating Black Children: Poetry Reading by Poet Fabu
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Fabu is the third Madison Poet Laureate and the first African American selected. Fabu has conducted poetry in residencies at libraries, schools, community centers, and summer programs for all ages. She particularly enjoys sharing poetry with children because of their amazing creativity. She will read from her published book, Poems, Dreams and Roses, which is about poems for youth from pre-school to college. She invites children to bring their favorite poem to share at the end of this reading. Books will be available for sale and signing.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, September 9
J. Jeffrey Messerole will be playing at Riley Tavern. He’s a 5th generation Iowan and multi-award-winning songwriter from Des Moines, Iowa.
Event held at 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: The Radiant Beings
5-8 p.m., Friday, September 10
Classic Rock, Americana & Folk at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
For information, visit thehopgarden.net
South Central Invasive Partnership Workday
9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, September 11
Join the South Central Invasive Partnership’s first ever work party where volunteers will be managing invasive bush honeysuckle and other invasive plants they discover on the property. They will be pulling emerging multiflora rose and yellow archangel and cutting honeysuckle and using “blasters” to carefully apply herbicide to honeysuckle stumps.
They will meet at 7641 Schaller Rd, Verona. Pull up the long drive way and park by the barn or in the circle by the house.
Wear longs sleeves and close-toed shoes. Some areas may be soft and uneven, so sturdy boots are a good idea. If possible, please bring your own hand pruners, loppers and hand saws. SCIP will be able to provide a small tool supply. If needed, there will be work gloves available for people to borrow. Snacks and refreshments will be offered to volunteers.
For information, email Hannah at hannah@uppersugar.org.
Annual Donald Park Trail Runs
9 a.m. Saturday, September 11
The Donald Park Trail Runs will be held at at Donald Park, 1945 Hwy. 92, Mount Horeb, with the proceeds being used for trail maintenance and repair at the park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of, and the race starts promptly at 9 a.m.
The event will feature two race distances, one a 5K and the other a 15K option, both of which will go through the prairie and involve some sand, hills and bridges.
Registration for the races is $40, and participation is limited to 300 participants because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Early packet pick-up will be available from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Event registration includes a commemorative pint glass, and a cash prize will be given to runners if they break the record for each race within their gender classification.
There will be additional prizes for winners in their age group, as well as a raffle following the races that any of the runners can enter.
Registration and additional information is available online at donaldparktrailruns.com.
Saturday Storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, September 11
Join Kismet Books for a story and maybe a song upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. Held at 101 Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Conquest League
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, September 11
Drop by Valhalla Hobby for a game of Conquest at noon on Saturday.
Optionally, join the Conquest League for $5 to get prize support for your matches.
Held at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Elizabeth Mary
1-4 p.m., Saturday, September 11
“Top 40 Pop/Country, 90s Country, 90s Pop and some good ole sing-a-longs.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: Titan Loose
5-8 p.m., Saturday, September 11
"We are a three piece Original Alternative Rock Band located in Southern Wisconsin with the goal of producing the best song possible, lyric and production wise. Our songs are relatable and gripping."
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: Piano Fondue
5-8 p.m., Saturday, September 11
Piano Fondue rocks the backyard at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, with an epic evening of sing-along fun with the whole family! The setlist is live and crowdsourced in real-time by you (visit digitalsetlist.com for details).
Music: Darling Daughters
6-8 p.m., Saturday, September 11
"Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone."
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, September 12
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Everybody Story Time Outdoors
9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 13
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0-5.
This story time will be repeated at 10:30 a.m.
Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space. Bring your blanket and find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, September 13
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library conference room. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available.
For information, contact Julie Larson at the Senior Center at (608) 845-7471.
Malifaux Game Night
5-10 p.m., Monday, September 13
Come Play Malifaux at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Masks are currently required.
Drag Queen Bingo
6:30 p.m., Monday, September 13
At Fifth Quarter Sports Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Drive.
For information, visit facebook.com/fifth.quarter.
Let’s Discuss
10 a.m., Tuesday, September 14
This group was formerly known as “Man and Women Talk”. For this first meeting please be prepared to discuss what new hobbies you undertook during the COVID quarantine. Some of these things might include bird watching, baking, going for walks, or lots of reading! In October the group leader of “Let’s Discuss,” Jerry Grajkowski, will lead a discussion on the book Lost Destiny by Alan Axlerod. This book is a biographical of president Kennedy’s brother Joe Kennedy. You do not have to read the book to attend.
Held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Movie Screening: "The Sunshine Boys"
Noon, Wednesday, September 15
Synopsis: "Al Lewis (George Burns) and Willy Clark (Walter Matthau) are a pair of feuding vaudeville comedians who performed together for 47 years. A network genius then has the brilliant idea of reuniting the duo for a TV special about the history of comedy."
Held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 15
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Line Dancing
3:30 p.m., Wednesdays, September 15 to October 20
This will be a fun way to get exercise. In this six week beginner level class you will work on basic steps used in line dancing. The intensity will be similar to brisk walking. Don’t forget your mask. $15 for six weeks.
To sign up, call 608-845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Moving Forward
10 a.m., Thursday, September 16
Moving Forward specializes in all aspects of moving, sorting, packing, and downsizing. This presentation will walk through the two phases of moving. Phase 1 is sorting, packing, moving, and unpacking. Phase 2 is working with the items that need to be moved. Come and learn how these services make a move less stressful.
This workshop can be watched virtually from home, or watched virtually with others at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
To sign up, call 608-845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Music: Andy Braun
5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 16
Folk/rock musicican.
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music at Riley Tavern
7-9 p.m., Thursday, September 16
Singer/songwriter Jake Schrodt will be playing at Riley Tavern.
Event held at 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.