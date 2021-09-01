The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 26 and Thursday, September 2. Full calendar available at connectverona.com.
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World — Poster ExhibitionSeptember 1 to September 25
This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, 2001, through stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.
View during library hours in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: Old Black Joe and Friends5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 2
Blues/rock at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, September 2
Music by Peter Henry Fisk, a singer and instrumentalist.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Hometown DaysSeptember 3-5
Carnival and rides, live music, a food court and beer tent, petting farm, the Hometown Hustle Twilight 5K, a parade and a fireworks show.
Takes place at Hometown USA Festival Park, which is located behind the Verona Ice Arena at 451 E. Verona Ave. and next to Verona City Hall at 111 Lincoln St.
For more information including associated costs and parking instructions, visit veronahometowndays.com or call the Chamber at (608) 845-5777.
Music: The Trophy Husbands5-8 p.m., Friday, September 4
Rock/folk/country music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Saturday Storytime11 a.m., Saturday, September 4
Join Kismet Books for a story and maybe a song upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. Held at 101 Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Chinese & English “Back to School” Outdoor Storytime with VAIS2-2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 4
Ni hao and hello! It’s time for Chinese & English “Back to School” Outdoor story time with Verona Area International School (VAIS) and the Verona Public Library. Don’t miss this special event celebrating the return to school and featuring Suzanne Bloom’s “The Bus for Us” along with songs, language practice, and a take-home craft. All ages are welcome. Find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
Park to the right of the library and walk behind the building to find our outdoor story time space.
Bluegrass Jam1-4 p.m., Saturday, September 4
“Music has been part of the culture out at the Riley Tavern since the 1880s. Former Riley Tavern owner Vale Beard introduced the bluegrass jam in the early 1980s and we look forward to continuing the tradition on the Yard this Summer. Come out to enjoy, or if you are a musician with questions about how to participate in the jam, contact David Huntley at 608-279-1262.”
Held at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: The Artesians1-4 p.m., Saturday, September 4
Acoustic and electric duo perform music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: Common Chord5-8 p.m., Saturday, September 4
Folk/bluegrass/Americana music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: Mike McCloskey6-8 p.m., Saturday, September 4
“Longtime Madison-area musician Mike McCloskey is a singer/guitarist who has played thousands of live performances throughout Wisconsin, and Illinois both as an acoustic solo artist and with Madison WI area bands. His rich musical background has taken him from jazz standards to country, swing, folk, rock, Irish and blues.”
Held at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro at 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, September 5
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Dawg Bones at Paoli Mill Park10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, September 5
“Classic Rock, Americana and Folk.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Hoot and Hollers at Paoli Mill Park2-5 p.m., Sunday, September 5
Folk/rock/country music.
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: The Rascal Theory1-4 p.m., Monday, September 6
Soul/blues/rock. Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows will take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park. 6818 Canal St.
Malifaux Game Night5-10 p.m., Monday, September 6
Come Play Malifaux at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Masks are currently required.
Kindermusik9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, September 7
The Wonder Studio presents an outdoor demo Kindermusik class for ages 0-7 and accompanying adult. Come sing, play, and move with them.
Walk behind the library to find the outdoor event space. Bring your blanket and find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others. Watch the library’s web site or Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
To request sign language interpretation or other accommodation for special needs, contact the youth services desk at 608-845-7180 ext. 4 or email jharrison@ci.verona.wi.us.
Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature — Traveling Panel ExhibitionTuesday, September 7 to Monday, October 4
For the first time, African-American children’s illustrated literature is the focus of a museum exhibition featuring art produced for book illustrations. The presentation of this genre offers a lens into the cultural, historical, and social makeup of African-American cultural identity, while also shedding light on the long neglected world of Africa-American authors and illustrators in the pantheon of children’s literature. Organized by the Miami University Art Museum through a grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation.
Verona Caregivers Group10-11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Hometown Helpers group10-11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7
Community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter.
The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St.
The projects are a part of the Dane County Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s Group Projects and Homeworker Program, also known as Hometown Helpers, the newsletter states.
The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies, according to the newsletter.
For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at (608) 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Card Making Group
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 7
Make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products.
Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder, and your favorite adhesive.
The cost for class is $14 to make 6 cards.
Takes place at the senior center, 108 Paoli St.
To sign up, please contact Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572, or via email sraschultz0924@yahoo.com
Virtual Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting virtually to discuss “Still Life” by Louise Penny. Register in advance in order to be emailed the Zoom link. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy, or call 608-845-7180 to schedule a curbside pick up. Everyone is welcome.
Book synopsis: “The discovery of a dead body in the woods on Thanksgiving Weekend brings Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and his colleagues from the Surete du Quebec to a small village in the Eastern Townships. Gamache cannot understand why anyone would want to deliberately kill well-loved artist Jane Neal, especially any of the residents of Three Pines — a place so free from crime it doesn’t even have its own police force.”
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 8
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Verona American Legion beef tip dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 8
Due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions and for everyone’s safety, this meal will be offered as drive-thru only.
The meal includes beef tips and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, a dinner roll and dessert.
Due to construction, you will need to use Nine Mound Road to access Legion Street.
Legion members recommend that you enter Nine Mound Road from Hwy 69 so that you don’t block the intersection at Legion Street.
The cost is $12 per meal and exact change is appreciated.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044 or email shook1995@outlook.com.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-9 p.m., Wednesday, September 8
Located at My Tipsy Gypsy, 6890 Paoli Road.
Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War — Author Event
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 8
Author Jeff Kannel will discuss his book, Make Way for Liberty that will bring clarity to questions of how many African Americans represented Wisconsin during the conflict, who among them lived in the state before and after the war, and their impact on their communities. Books will be available for sale and signing.
Quilting Journey with Georgellen
9-11 a.m., Thursday, September 9
Join Georgellen Mikkelson as she describes her quilting career, from 1972 in Lenexa, Kansas, until now. Georgellen has taught quilting and exhibited in numerous quilting shows in four different states. She will share examples of both bed quilts and art quilts.
Held in-person at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Veterans Group
2-3 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Meets at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Simple Wire Earrings
2 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Join your friends in-house at the Senior center, while making a pair of wire earrings. All ear wires are nickel-free and a large selection of beads will be available. No experience needed. Each class will have a drawing for a free pair of earrings. Cost is $2 for each set of earrings.
If you are interested, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Art Gallery Evening
5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Held at n plus 1 coffee and beer, 507 Bruce St.
For information, visit facebook.com/nplus1coffeeandbeer.
Music: Dead Sea Squirrels
5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Classic rock/Americana music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Celebrating Black Children: Poetry Reading by Poet Fabu
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9
Fabu is the third Madison Poet Laureate and the first African American selected. Fabu has conducted poetry in residencies at libraries, schools, community centers, and summer programs for all ages. She particularly enjoys sharing poetry with children because of their amazing creativity. She will read from her published book, Poems, Dreams and Roses, which is about poems for youth from pre-school to college. She invites children to bring their favorite poem to share at the end of this reading. Books will be available for sale and signing.
Music at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, September 9
J. Jeffrey Messerole will be playing at Riley Tavern. He’s a 5th generation Iowan and multi-award-winning songwriter from Des Moines, Iowa.
Event held at 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.