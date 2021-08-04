The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 5 and Thursday, August 12. Full calendar available at connectverona.com.
‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies through August 13
The Verona Lions Club is teaming up with the social workers in the Verona Area School District and inviting the community to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year.
The collection drive is set from August 1-13.
Those interested in donating can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care, 320 S. Main St. or Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
The Lions members will also pick up school supplies from your home. Call (608) 845-6067 to arrange a pick-up time.
For a school supplies list by school, visit verona.k12.wi.us.
Prairie StoryWalk ongoing through August 23
The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through August 23, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “The Kindness Book” by Todd Parr and Pierre Collet-Derby.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.
Blood drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, August 5
A blood drive is scheduled at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
For information or to make an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tweens Among Us
2-3 p.m., Thursday, August 5
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Dragonfly Monitors Meetup
4-5 p.m., Thursday, August 5
Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association at the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area, 2517 Country View Road, for its next Dragonfly Monitors Meetup of the summer. Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond & will answer any questions you may have about monitoring.
Visit uppersugar.org/events.
Music: Billy / One Man’s Blues
5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 5
Blues music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Presentation on women’s voting rights
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 5
Community members are invited to take a virtual walk through suffrage history with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s collections development coordinator Simone Munson.
During a 6:30-7:30 p.m. online presentation Thursday, Aug. 5, Munson will lead attendees through the stories of leaders, tactics, losses and victories as women worked for the right to vote, according to the library website.
“See how Wisconsin fit within the larger story of enfranchisement and analyze the conflict and complications that suffragists faced as they sought the right to vote,” the website states.
The program is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau and will be held through a Zoom video conference.
Register in advance at veronapubliclibrary.org to receive the Zoom
Marques Morel at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, August 5
Rustic and Midwestern folk, country, blues.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: John Kostel
5-8 p.m., Friday, August 6
Folk/country music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music on Main Concert: Briana Patrice Trio
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, August 6
Free Summer Outdoor Concerts Every other Friday at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
“Vocalist Briana Patrice is based in the Madison WI area. Options are available for duo, trio, or full band. With an amazing range and versatility, Briana and her cohorts bring to life songs of many eras and styles, from today’s top R&B-inflused hits to 70s pop/rock, classic country, and more.”
Music: Raine Stern
7-9 p.m., Friday, August 6
Raine Stern will be at Boulder Brewpub on August 6th to play an electric solo set. From bluesy funk tunes to insightful rock ballads.
Elizabeth Mary at Riley Tavern
3-7 p.m., Saturday, August 7
“Top 40 Pop/Country, 90s Country, 90s Pop and some good ole sing-a-longs.”
She’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Located at 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Rascal Theory
1-8 p.m., Saturday, August 8
Blues/rock music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 8
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Dawg Bones at Paoli Mill Park
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 8
“Classic Rock, Americana and Folk.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: Harmonious Wail
1 p.m., Sunday, August 8
Join at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, for an in-person concert with Harmonious Wail.
“The members of Harmonious Wail are purveyors of Americana-infused Gypsy Jazz, who continue to take their listeners on a ride via the music of the Hot Club sounds of Parisian cafes, to the deepest blues of the Memphis Delta, to the heartfelt folk scenes across every-town-America. This harmonious clique are sublime entertainers, great educators, and lifters of spirits.”
An informational tour with Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier will be held at noon.
Concert is $25 at the door, bring cash. Bring your own blanket, chair, food and drinks to the concert.
For information, call 608-845-8724 or e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Food forest tour
2:45-3:45 p.m., Sunday, August 8
From 2:45-3:45 p.m. Sunday, August 8 the 2299 Spring Rose Road center is hosting a food forest tour, where people can visit and explore the food forest with farmer Ian Aley.
For information, visit farleycenter.org/events.
Alpha Romeos at Paoli Mill Park
2-5 p.m., Sunday, August 8
“Blues/rock/soul.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Open Art: Grasslands
2-3 p.m. Monday, August 9
Pick up the supplies for this virtual crafting program. And then tune in at the scheduled day and time to get creative with your materials. Ages 2-10.
Teen Writing Club
4-5 p.m. Monday, August 9
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing! We will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
Malifaux Game Night
5-10 p.m., Monday, August 9
Come Play Malifaux at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Masks are currently required.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiate/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m., Monday, August 9
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Card Making Group
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
Make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products.
Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder, and your favorite adhesive.
The cost for class is $13 to make 6 cards.
Takes place at the senior center, 108 Paoli St.
To sign up, please contact Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572, or via email sraschultz0924@yahoo.com
Lego Club
2-3 p.m. Tuesday, August 10
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Lego Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Read it and Eat: Belly Up by Stuart Gibbs
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
Discuss the book “Belly Up” by Stuart Gibbs on Zoom, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Registration Required. Ages 8-11. Books will be available for check out approximately one month prior to the discussion. Stop by the youth services desk to request one.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Friends trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Co.
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
This quiz will cover both the Friends sitcom TV series.
Cost to participate is $5 a person.
Held at 1079 American Way.
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany.
S’more Books Club: Adventure and Science Fiction
8 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
Enjoy s’mores around a fire while discussing adventure and science fiction books and shows with other teens. You do not need to read a specific book.
Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance.
For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Virtual Senior Center Book Group
10 a.m., Wednesday, August 11
The Senior Center’s book group will be meeting virtually to discuss “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys.
Everyone is welcome to join in the discussion.
The book’s synopsis reads:
“Madrid, 1957. Under the fascist dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, Spain is hiding a dark secret. Meanwhile, tourists and foreign businessmen flood into Spain under the welcoming promise of sunshine and wine. A heart-wrenching novel about identity, unforgettable love, repercussions of war, and the hidden violence of silence–inspired by the true postwar struggles of Spain.”
Print copies of the book are available as well as audiobook and ebook formats from the Verona Public Library.
Call 608-845-7180 to schedule a curbside pick up. Register in advance at veronapubliclibrary.org/events in order to be emailed the Zoom meeting link.
Kind Lips
10 a.m., Wednesday, August 11
Josh Neumann, Founder of Kind Lips, has always had a passion for people and weirdly enough, a passion for lip balm. In this presentation he’ll share how he found a way to combine the two.
Kind Lips is a kindness company that sells lip balm and each tube serves as a reminder to speak kind words when applied.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Coding Club
1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 11
Youth ages 8-11 may join this virtual meet-up over Zoom. All experience levels welcome. The group will be working on learning new computer science skills and encouraging each other to become better computer scientists.
When you sign up for this session you will be signed up for all of the sessions through August.
Teen Outdoor Painting: Japanese Marbling
3:30-3:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 11
Ages 12-18 are invited to paint outdoors, behind the library, weather permitting. Paint the grand view, a small bug, or anything that comes to mind! We will email participants if the weather changes plans. Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance, and don’t forget your sunscreen.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 11
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Pokemon Club
2-3 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom through the library. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Pokémon Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Elizabeth Mary at Paoli Mill Park
5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 12
“Top 40 Pop/Country, 90s Country, 90s Pop and some good ole sing-a-longs.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Concert: Tom Kastle
6 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Join Tom Kastle for an evening of folk songs ranging from campfire songs to tunes from the South Pacific. Tom has been a singer and folk musician for decades, traveling the world, collecting and performing maritime songs and stories.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Concert: Darling Daughters
6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 12
“The Darling Daughters are fronted by Terri Lynn, graduate of the music program at Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Formerly Nellie Wilson of Nellie Wilson and the Hell-bound Honeys, Terri keeps good company with her musical companions who support her sweet original songs and old school covers ranging from Buck Owens to Fleetwood Mac.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Adam Whitehead at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Hailing from Southern Iowa, Adam Whitehead is slowly making moves in the country music scene.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.