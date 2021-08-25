The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 26 and Thursday, September 2. Full calendar available at connectverona.com.
Women’s voting history display through August 31For community members who would like to learn more about the history of women’s voting and suffrage rights in Wisconsin, “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” a traveling display at the public library might be informative.
The display will be at 500 Silent St. from August 3-31.
The display explores moments when women in Wisconsin gained political rights and highlights a few key leaders, according to the library’s website.
Across eight panels, it covers the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the 1921 Wisconsin Equal Rights Act, 1924 Indian Citizenship Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act, the website states.
The display “shares the important story of women’s quest for political rights and recognition through quotes, photographs, and a timeline of events,” the library’s website adds.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Dragonfly Monitors Meetup4-5 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way, for a Dragonfly Monitors Meetup. Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond & will answer any questions you may have about monitoring.
Follow Wildcat Lane along the east side of campus to the baseball field parking lot (south of the bike trail).
Visit uppersugar.org/events for details.
Music: Andy Braun5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Books ‘n Booze Virtual Book Club6 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Join to virtually to discuss “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar. Books are available for curbside or in-person pick-up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: “Among the ashes of a dying world, an agent of the Commandant finds a letter. It reads: Burn before reading. Thus begins an unlikely correspondence between two rival agents hellbent on securing the best possible future for their warring factions. Now, what began as a taunt, a battlefield boast, grows into something more. Something epic. Something romantic. Something that could change the past and the future.”
Register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Music: John Gay6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 26
“Singer-Songwriter, John Gay’s, gritty contemplative sound ripened in prison while he served a nine year sentence for marijuana that started in 2011. During his initial confinement of over five years when he wasn’t on his bunk with his bible, John was in a storage closet at Fox Lake Correctional Institution with his guitar writing music, singing and praying.”
Held at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro at 6857 Paoli Road.
Music at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Music by Peter Henry Fisk, a singer and instrumentalist.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Community pig roast fundraiser4-7 p.m., Friday, August 27
The Verona Senior Center is hosting an outdoor pig roast followed by live music entertainment at the end of the month.
People can join in on the Community Pig Roast from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 at 108 Paoli St.
Providing a concert will be Elvis impersonator, Tony Rocker.
For more information, and to RSVP to the event, call (608) 845-7471.
Music: Two County Lines5-8 p.m., Friday, August 27
Rock/blues/country music at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Volunteer Workday at Sugar River Wetlands: Seed collection9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, August 28
In August, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will identify several different native wetland plants and learn how to collect their seeds and spend some time addressing invasive plants coming up. Collected seed will be scattered in fall to areas where invasive brush has recently been removed. It’s a great event for all ages and abilities, and it promises to be rewarding, fun, and a great way to experience the outdoors.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and, if possible, to bring a pair of work gloves. There will be work gloves available for people to borrow. Some areas may be wet, so boots are not a bad idea. Any work tools needed for the day will be provided.
Volunteers and work leaders will meet where Epic Lane and County View Road meet in Verona, overlooking the Epic Systems campus to the east and the Military Ridge State Trail to the west. An approximate address is 2517 Country View Road, Verona, WI 53593.
Saturday Storytime11 a.m., Saturday, August 28
Join Kismet Books for a story and maybe a song upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. Held at 101 Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
2nd Annual CENSORED Cancer! A Fundraising Event to Support Gilda’s Club3-10 p.m., Saturday, August 28
Inspired by Dr. Bean Gepner’s journey and victory over testicular cancer, the community is invited to join an anti-celebration for the six-letter “C” word that rocks so many people’s lives. Live music, food carts, craft beer.
Suggested donation of $20 at the door, includes live music and a voucher for one beverage.
All proceeds will be donated to Gilda’s Club Madison, an amazing organization which offers free emotional support, cancer education, and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them.
Music by Granny Shot Band featuring Pop Rock, Alternative, and Pop Punk hits from the 90s and 00s, as well as some classics from the 70s and 80s
Delicious food for purchase from Smokin Dragons BBQ and Jolly Frog.
Refreshing beer for purchase from Wisconsin Brewing Company.
This event is open to the public.
Held at 1079 American Way.
An Intimate Musical Harvest Celebration5-9 p.m., Saturday, August 28
Limited tickets available, you must pre-purchase to attend. Held at (n+1) coffee and beer, 507 Bruce St.
Visit facebook.com/nplus1coffeeandbeer to purchase.
You won’t want to miss this exciting Trudeau Sessions musical event to celebrate the final days of summer. While staying true to the intimate musical experience that Trudeau Sessions offer, this event will be in collaboration with extraordinary songster, Tony Cuchetti of Minnesota, and award winning Chef, Dan Fox, of Heritage Tavern.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music to start at 6 p.m.
This event will be an indoor/outdoor event so feel free to bring an outdoor chair. Since this is a listening room vibe, it is more of an adult friendly experience.
Sweet and savory bites will be prepared exquisitely for you to taste by Chef Dan using ingredients from our local farms and the artistic presentation will no doubt match the flavor! Food is included in your ticket price. So come enjoy amazing food while listening to Tony and special guests perform songs that will win your heart!
There will also be a special signature drink for the evening! All drinks will be cash bar.
About Tony: Tony is a soulful, humble, musical artist who compels his audiences to listen with his smooth vocals and guitar playing and deep rooted blend of blues, R&B, funk and folk music. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, he spent many years in Florida, and has landed in the Twin Cities area bringing together a rich flavor of musical stylings. From a large family of musical talent, he found his passion for music at a young age and has toured and performed throughout the U.S., continuing to write music and perform over 250 shows per year! He has shared the stage with notable performers, including Marshall Tucker, Little River band, the B52’s, and Donna the Buffalo. And now, he gets to play for you!
Musical guest appearances by Blair Krivanek, Shannel Trudeau-Yancey, and Lacouir Yancey.
About Dan Fox: Chef Dan Fox is a three-time James Beard Award regional semifinalist whose lengthy resume includes cooking at some of Chicago’s most beloved restaurants (Everest, Spring Restaurant) as well as abroad at restaurants in Austria and France. The Kendall College grad is owner and executive chef of Heritage Tavern, near Madison’s Capitol Square, where he’s known for dishes using heritage pork — a product of his other businesses, Fox Heritage Farms and Willow Creek Farms.
Music: CED6-8 p.m., Saturday, August 28
“Ced Ba’etch’ is a Madison based french expatriate guitar player/singer. His guitar picking is an alternating bass melodic fingerstyle and his vast repertoire encompasses Hawaiian slack key, americana ‘big thumb’ guitar, 1920’s country blues, movie soundtracks, french pop music of the past and Parisian waltz as well as original material.”
Held at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro at 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 29
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Paulapalooza Music Festival10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 29
All proceeds benefit charity. Six bands, food, raffle, music, family fun. All ages welcome.
Malifaux Game Night5-10 p.m., Monday, August 30
Come Play Malifaux at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Masks are currently required.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 1
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Music: Old Black Joe and Friends5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 2
Blues/rock at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, September 2
Music by Peter Henry Fisk, a singer and instrumentalist.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.