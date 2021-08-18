The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 19 and Thursday, August 26. Full calendar available at connectverona.com.
Women’s voting history display through August 31For community members who would like to learn more about the history of women’s voting and suffrage rights in Wisconsin, “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” a traveling display at the public library might be informative.
The display will be at 500 Silent St. from August 3-31.
The display explores moments when women in Wisconsin gained political rights and highlights a few key leaders, according to the library’s website.
Across eight panels, it covers the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the 1921 Wisconsin Equal Rights Act, 1924 Indian Citizenship Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act, the website states.
The display “shares the important story of women’s quest for political rights and recognition through quotes, photographs, and a timeline of events,” the library’s website adds.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Tweens Among Us2-3 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Dragonfly Monitors Meetup4-5 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association at Badger Mill Creek on County Rd J for a Dragonfly Monitors Meetup. Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond & will answer any questions you may have about monitoring.
Visit uppersugar.org/events for details.
Music: Old Black Joe5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Drag Queen Bingo5 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Located at My Tipsy Gypsy, 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Jim White6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 19
“Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Music at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Music by The Michael Mikrut Band and Rock Easy Entertainment.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: Eugene Gruber5-8 p.m., Friday, August 20
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Teen Outdoor Movie: 2000s Night8-10 p.m., Friday, August 20
Snack on some popcorn while you watch Shrek on a big screen in the library’s parking lot theater. For ages 12-18. What to bring: mosquito armor, blanket for cooler night temperatures, and a camp chair (some will be provided). Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance.
Blood Drive10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Held at Burn Boot Camp, 411 Prairie Heights Drive.
Sign up online at redcrossblood.org/give
Seussical the Musical Auditions9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, August 21
Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical KIDS, a fantastical musical extravaganza.
Auditions are open to youth in grade 3 (as of 2021/2022 school year) up through age 11 (as of 8/21/21).
Learn more at vact.org/auditions.
Singing in the Rain Auditions1-7 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Singin’ in the Rain JR. has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline — the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers.
For youth age 12 (as of 8/21/21) through 8th grade (in the 2021-2022 school year).
Learn more at vact.org/auditions.
Saturday Storytime11 a.m., Saturday, August 21
Join Kismet Books for a story and maybe a song upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. Held at 101 Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Music: Elizabeth Mary followed by Alpha Romeos1-8 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Chinese & English “Back to School” Outdoor Storytime with VAIS2-2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Ni hao and hello! It’s time for Chinese & English “Back to School” Outdoor story time with Verona Area International School (VAIS) and the Verona Public Library. Don’t miss this special event celebrating the return to school and featuring Suzanne Bloom’s “The Bus for Us” along with songs, language practice, and a take-home craft. All ages are welcome. Find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
Food Truck Festival3 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Join for an evening of food, fun, and beer. No Entry Fee. Five Food Trucks. Live Music. Families Welcome.
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewing company.
Polka Party3 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Who doesn’t love a Saturday afternoon of fun and great polka? It is Wisconsin after all. Stacy Harbaugh will be spinning vintage vinyl classics.
Held at Too and Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St.
Music: Caravan6-8 p.m., Saturday, August 21
“Caravan is a world traveling acoustic instrumental jazz group from Madison, WI. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influence from American Swing, Jazz, Latin, Parisian Waltz, European Folk and other vintage Jazz sources.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Rob’s Sugar River Ramble7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 22
Connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land and water as you cycle through the rolling countryside beginning in Mount Horeb, then paddle the sparkling Sugar River until you reach your destination near Paoli. After the event, get transported back to Mount Horeb with your fellow participants for a locally-sourced feast, beer tasting and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Paoli Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 22
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Music: The Rascal Theory10 a.m., Sunday, August 22
Soul/blues/rock. Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows will take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park. 6818 Canal St.
In-Person Voter Registration1-2:30 p.m., Monday, August 23
Holly Licht, City Clerk, will be available to register City of Verona residents to vote at the Verona Public Library. When registering, you must present Proof of Residence, a document showing your current name at your current address.
Open Art: Farm2-3 p.m., Monday, August 23
Pick up the supplies for this virtual crafting program. And then tune in at the scheduled day and time to get creative with your materials. Ages 2-10.
Malifaux Game Night5-10 p.m., Monday, August 23
Come Play Malifaux at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Masks are currently required.
Drag Queen Bingo6:30 p.m., Monday, August 23
At Fifth Quarter Sports Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Drive.
For information, visit facebook.com/fifth.quarter.
Everybody Story Time Outdoors9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 24
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0-5.
This story time will be repeated at 10:30 a.m.
Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space. Bring your blanket and find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Bee Keeping2 p.m., Tuesday, August 24
Join Randy Deering at the Verona Senior Center for an interesting presentation about his experience with bee keeping, maintenance of bee colonies, and common man made hives. Randy will also talk about the importance of the honey bee and how they help our environment. Honey samples provided.
Disney Trivia6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 24
Topics to cover Disney animated classics, Pixar, live-action remakes, the Parks and more. This event is family friendly and will take place outside on the patio, weather permitting.
Cost to participate is $5 a person.
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany.
”Recognition and Resilience: Grief and the Loss of Traditions During the Pandemic”6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 24
In this virtual presentation, you’ll join outreach workers from Project Recovery for a discussion to acknowledge what we’ve all lost during the pandemic, to embrace closure and to reclaim the traditions that help us make sense of our lives, according to an event description.
For more information and to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Free Blood Pressure Clinic9-10 a.m., Wednesday, August 25
The Verona EMS will hold a free blood pressure clinic at the Verona Senior Center.
Reiki and Reflexology PresentationNoon, Wednesday, August 25
Come to the Verona Senior Center to meet Traci Hertzler. Traci is a Practitioner of the Energinitic Arts, Reiki Master and Teacher, EMF Balancing Practitioner, Reflexologist and Spiritual Growth and Development Mentor. She is currently offering Reiki and Foot Reflexology appointments at the Verona Senior Center. Traci, will be talking about Reiki, Foot Reflexology and their benefits as well as answering any questions you may have.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 25
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Music: Andy Braun5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Books ‘n Booze Virtual Book Club6 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Join to virtually to discuss “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar. Books are available for curbside or in-person pick-up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: “Among the ashes of a dying world, an agent of the Commandant finds a letter. It reads: Burn before reading. Thus begins an unlikely correspondence between two rival agents hellbent on securing the best possible future for their warring factions. Now, what began as a taunt, a battlefield boast, grows into something more. Something epic. Something romantic. Something that could change the past and the future.”
Music: John Gay
6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 26
“Singer-Songwriter, John Gay’s, gritty contemplative sound ripened in prison while he served a nine year sentence for marijuana that started in 2011. During his initial confinement of over five years when he wasn’t on his bunk with his bible, John was in a storage closet at Fox Lake Correctional Institution with his guitar writing music, singing and praying.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Music at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Music by Peter Henry Fisk, a singer and instrumentalist.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.