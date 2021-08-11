The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 12 and Thursday, August 19. Full calendar available at connectverona.com.
‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies through August 13The Verona Lions Club is teaming up with the social workers in the Verona Area School District and inviting the community to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year.
The collection drive is set from August 1-13.
Those interested in donating can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care, 320 S. Main St. or Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
The Lions members will also pick up school supplies from your home. Call (608) 845-6067 to arrange a pick-up time.
For a school supplies list by school, visit verona.k12.wi.us.
Prairie StoryWalk ongoing through August 23The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through August 23, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “The Kindness Book” by Todd Parr and Pierre Collet-Derby.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.
Women’s voting history display through August 31For community members who would like to learn more about the history of women’s voting and suffrage rights in Wisconsin, “We Stand on Their Shoulders,” a traveling display at the public library might be informative.
The display will be at 500 Silent St. from August 3-31.
The display explores moments when women in Wisconsin gained political rights and highlights a few key leaders, according to the library’s website.
Across eight panels, it covers the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the 1921 Wisconsin Equal Rights Act, 1924 Indian Citizenship Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act, the website states.
The display “shares the important story of women’s quest for political rights and recognition through quotes, photographs, and a timeline of events,” the library’s website adds.
Pokemon Club2-3 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom through the library. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Pokémon Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Music: Elizabeth Mary5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 12
“Top 40 Pop/Country, 90s Country, 90s Pop and some good ole sing-a-longs.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
For information, visit thehopgarden.net
Music: Tom Kastle6 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Join Tom Kastle for an evening of folk songs ranging from campfire songs to tunes from the South Pacific. Tom has been a singer and folk musician for decades, traveling the world, collecting and performing maritime songs and stories.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Music: Darling Daughters6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 12
“The Darling Daughters are fronted by Terri Lynn, graduate of the music program at Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Formerly Nellie Wilson of Nellie Wilson and the Hell-bound Honeys, Terri keeps good company with her musical companions who support her sweet original songs and old school covers ranging from Buck Owens to Fleetwood Mac.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Adam Whitehead7 p.m., Thursday, August 12
Hailing from Southern Iowa, Adam Whitehead is slowly making moves in the country music scene.
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Paoli Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 15
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Favorite Tales with Tails: Pigs9:30-10 a.m., Monday, August 16
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about favorite pig characters. Tune in on Facebook at: facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
How to Age Tastefully: Nutrition for Aging Adults1 p.m., Monday, August 16
As adults age, our appetites, activity level, and nutritional needs change. What you eat plays a big role in not only adding years to your life, but also life to your years.
Join Kara Hoerr in-person at the Senior Center, or virtually, as she shares what foods are anti-aging heroes and what you can start doing now in order to stay healthy for many more years to come.
Sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call (608) 845-7471.
Animal STEAM: CSI2-3 p.m., Monday, August 16
Have fun with animal-themed STEAM activities. Geared to ages 6-11. Stop by the youth services express desk to pick up materials, or request curbside pickup.
Tune in to create on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Teen Writing Club4-5 p.m. Monday, August 16
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing. It will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
Everybody Story Time Outdoors9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0-5.
This story time will be repeated at 10:30 a.m.
Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space. Bring your blanket and find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
Animal Habitat Spotlight2 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
Tune in on Facebook to learn about different animal habitats. For ages 3-6.
Stop by the library’s youth services express desk or request curbside pickup to pick up the supplies for this event.
Musical Instrument STEAM3-3:45 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
Have you ever wanted to start your own junkyard band? Join us to build 3 unique instruments to take home. We will be experimenting with sound by making and modifying a rubber band harmonica, water bottle membranophone and straw oboe.
Ages 8-11. Registration required.
Hybrid program: choose virtual, or in-person outdoors.
Movie Showing: “Queen Bee”Noon, Wednesday, August 18
Held at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In “Queen Bee,” with her house under repair, a fiercely independent widow stays at a retirement home and realizes it’s high school all over again in this comedy about staying young at heart.
Minecraft Club1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 18
Join VPL Youth Services on their very own Minecraft Servers. Explore, build, and play in a safe and secure Minecraft world. For ages 6-11.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 18
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Music: Byrd Brothers6 p.m., Wednesday, August 18
The Byrd Brothers are Larry Byrd on acoustic guitar and harmonica and Jon Vriesacker on fiddle and mandolin. This veteran duo plays it all; from Simon and Garfunkel, the Beatles, Glen Campbell, country and music from the 60’s to present. They have a great connection to their audience and will keep you guessing on what’s coming next.
Sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call (608) 845-7471.
Sugar River Ramble registrations due Aug. 18The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association wants you to get your ramble on.
The 7th annual Sugar River Ramble combines biking through the area’s natural areas and a 4.6-mile paddle on the Sugar River starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. The event is named for the late Rob Lucas, an avid outdoorsman and Madison Metropolitan School District psychologist who died in July 2014.
Adult registration is $50 per person, and children younger than 13 can participate for $10. Canoe and kayak rentals are available for $40 a person, which includes paddles, a life jacket and shuttle transportation at the end of the route.
The event begins at Grundahl Park, but includes an extra step for participants who are bringing their own canoes/kayaks. For people bringing their own boat, they can drop them off at the Sugar River/Valley Road crossing at 7412 Valley Road from 7:30-8:30 a.m., where event volunteers will organize boats.
From there, participants will travel with their bicycles to Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb, where participants who are renting canoes/kayaks will also begin.
All participants are required to have their own bicycle.
At Grundahl Park, participants can choose three bike routes varying in length, all ending at the Sugar River, where they will move on to the canoeing/kayaking portion of the event.
Participants will be shuttled back to Grundahl Park at the end of the route, where a “locally sourced” lunch, beer tasting, raffle and live entertainment will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
For more information or to register, visit uppersugar.org/ramble, email info@uppersugar.org or call (608) 437-7707.
Tweens Among Us2-3 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Dragonfly Monitors Meetup4-5 p.m., Thursday, August 19
Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association at Badger Mill Creek on County Rd J for a Dragonfly Monitors Meetup. Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond & will answer any questions you may have about monitoring.
Visit uppersugar.org/events for details.