The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 8 and Thursday, July 15.
Prairie StoryWalk ongoing through July 12The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through July 12, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “One-osaurus, Two-osaurus” by Kim Norman and Pierre Collet-Derby.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.
Tweens Among Us2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Concert at Harriet Park5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The second concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 1, will feature Common Chord.
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Common Chord is a collaborative acoustic project performing both originals and unique covers.
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
Concert: Jim Gemini Entertainment6 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Jim will be performing a variety of old favorites from famous artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Marin, and Jonny Cash.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Matt Rodgers performs at Paoli Schoolhouse6 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Matt Rodgers is one of those bassists that has the ability to play any style of music you throw at him — Rock & Pop, Jazz & Gypsy swing, to Latin & Afro-Pop, he has played them all.
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Presentation about haunted locations6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Halloween lovers, have no fear.
Even though the spooky day is still a few months away, the Verona Public Library has an event to cover the bases for now.
The library is hosting a virtual event teaching about haunted locations in your own backyard.
Chad Lewis, researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the “strange and unusual” will deliver a presentation about some of the most haunted places in Wisconsin.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Trivia at Hop Haus6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Trivia is back at Hop Haus, held at 231 S. Main St.
Gypsy & Resident perform at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Sing along to all your favorite songs with Gypsy & Resident at Riley Tavern.
The duet play lots of 80’s/90’s cover songs including Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Pat Benatar, Jewel and more.
They’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Cooking ClassNoon, Friday, July 9
Learn how to make a dairy-free mac and cheese.
In-person or virtual through the senior center.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Music on Main Concert: Mike Croft5:30-8 p.m., Friday, July 9
Free Summer Outdoor Concerts Every other Friday at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Croft is a singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist.
Paoli Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 11
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Teen Writing Club4-5 p.m., Monday, July 12
Join other teens ages 12-18 for a social workshop on creative writing. Group will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
Group will be using Zoom and registration is required.
Visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiate/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level6-7 p.m., Monday, July 12
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Lego Club2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Lego Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Read it and Eat: Sidekicks by Dan Santat2-3 p.m., Tuesday, July 13
Discuss the book “Moo” by Sharon Creech on Zoom, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Registration Required. Ages 8-11. Books will be available for check out approximately one month prior to the discussion. Stop by the library youth services desk to request one.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level6-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 13
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
S’more Books Club: Realistic & Historical8 p.m., Tuesday, July 13
Enjoy s’mores around a fire while discussing realistic or historical books and shows with other teens! You do not need to read a specific book.
Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance.
For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Virtual Senior Center Book Group10 a.m., Wednesday, July 14
The Senior Center’s book group will be meeting virtually to discuss “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney.
Everyone is welcome to join in the discussion.
The book’s synopsis reads: “A love letter to city life in all its guts and grandeur, the book paints a portrait of a remarkable woman across the canvas of a changing America: from the Jazz Age to the onset of the AIDS epidemic; the Great Depression to the birth of hip-hop.”
Print copies of the book are available as well as audiobook and ebook formats from the Verona Public Library.
Call 608-845-7180 to schedule a curbside pick up. Register in advance at veronapubliclibrary.org/events in order to be emailed the Zoom meeting link.
Bone Health and OsteoporosisNoon, Wednesday, July 14
Dr. Amanda Preimesberger is a Family Physician. In early 2021, she left SSM Health in order to launch an independent direct primary care practice, Roots MD Direct Care Family Medicine. Join Amanda as she will be discussing osteoporosis. This will include risk factors, monitoring, and supportive measures to keep moving safely in our senior years.
This discussion will be both virtual and in-person through the senior center.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Coding Club1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14
Youth ages 8-11 may join this virtual meet-up over Zoom. All experience levels welcome. The group will be working on learning new computer science skills and encouraging each other to become better computer scientists.
When you sign up for this session you will be signed up for all of the sessions through August.
Teen Outdoor Painting: Watercolors3:30-3:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 14
Ages 12-18 are invited to paint outdoors, behind the library, weather permitting. Paint the grand view, a small bug, or anything that comes to mind! We will email participants if the weather changes plans. Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance, and don’t forget your sunscreen.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 14
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D. All skill levels welcome, for ages 8-11. Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. Registration required.
Pokemon Club2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 15
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom through the library. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Pokémon Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Concert: Rich Bauman6 p.m., Thursday, July 15
Rich’s therapeutic approach to entertaining sparks fond memories and feelings in his audiences and encourages them to share their experiences. Rich will also include songs played on his fiddle.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Kurt Kieffer performs at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, July 15
“Kurt Kieffer is a Wisconsin born and raised musician. He has played in countless bands focused on all different varieties of music. The guitar has always come first in his life, but singing and songwriting followed closely behind. With influences ranging from Johnny Cash to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. His style of songwriting has always been centered around the idea of telling a story like a good old country song. But his rock soul takes it to a different level, letting him release his inner energy through rocking guitar licks, and wailing solos.”
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.