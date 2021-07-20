The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 22 and Thursday, July 29.
Prairie StoryWalk ongoing through August 23
The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through August 23, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “The Kindness Book” by Todd Parr and Pierre Collet-Derby.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.
Tweens Among Us
2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Concert: The Rough Cut
5 p.m., Thursday, July 22
“Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Concert at Harriet Park
5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The next concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 22, will feature Soggy Prairie Boys.
“Since their humble beginnings in the Spring of 2002, the band has seen a few lineup changes, but one thing has stayed the same: quality, ear-pleasing Bluegrass music, presented with a familiarity that makes you feel like you’re listening to live music in your own living room.”
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
Books ‘n Booze Virtual Book Club
6 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Join to virtually to discuss “The Poppy War” by R.F. Kuang. Register in advance to get the Zoom link via email. Books are available for curbside or in-person pick-up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: “When Rin aced the Keju—the Empire-wide test to find the most talented youth to learn at the Academies—it was a shock to everyone: to the test officials, who couldn’t believe a war orphan from Rooster Province could pass without cheating; to Rin’s guardians, who believed they’d finally be able to marry her off and further their criminal enterprise; and to Rin herself, who realized she was finally free of the servitude and despair that had made up her daily existence. That she got into Sinegard—the most elite military school in Nikan—was even more surprising.”
Concert: Reid Miller (preceded by “Brats with the Board”)
6 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Reid will be performing renditions of classic, contemporary, and traditional folktales songs. Reid will also introduce us to a whimsical form of folk art he calls wood punk.
Stop by early at 5 p.m. for “Brats with the Board.” On July 22, from 5-6 p.m., brats will be $1 per brat. Cookies and beverage are complimentary. Register by calling the Senior Center to reserve your spot.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Concert: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 22
“Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone. Free.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia at Hop Haus
6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Trivia is back at Hop Haus, held at 231 S. Main St.
Danny Parker at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, July 22
“The Danny Parker Project is based out of Galena Illinois. Danny provides quality music in a professional demeanor. Some genres covered are Sothern Rock, Classic Country, Jam Band, & Classic Rock.”
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
The Trophy Husbands at Paoli Mill Park
5 p.m., Friday, July 23
"Rock/country/folk."
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Henna Design on a wine bottle holder DIY
5-7 p.m., Friday, July 23
"Bring your friends and enjoy this 2 hour long henna painting workshop with artist Gauri. Have you ever wondered or wanted to learn the intricate design and patterns of henna? This is your opportunity."
Pre-registration required.
Email jerina@jnjgiftsandmore.com or call 6086921476 regarding any questions.
Held at JNJ Gifts and More, 201 E. Verona Ave.
Music on Main Concert: Casey & Greg
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, July 23
Free Summer Outdoor Concerts Every other Friday at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Casey and Greg are "acoustic musicians from the Madison, Wisconsin area ... a very eclectic duo known for tight vocal harmonies and excellent musicianship."
Back2Back at Toot and Kate's
7-9 p.m., Friday, July 23
“Back2Back is year round multi-instrumental performing duo. We feature close vocal harmonies on a variety of genre including Rock, Pop and Country.”
Toot and Kate's is at 109 S. Main St.
Teen Outdoor Movie: 90's Night
8:45-10:45 p.m., Friday, July 23
Snack on some popcorn while you watch "Men in Black" on a big screen in out parking lot theater! Feel free to dress in you best 90's alien-catching attire. What to bring: mosquito armor, blanket for cooler night temperatures, and a camp chair (some will be provided). Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance.
Addison Hill Band at Paoli Mill Park
1-8 p.m., Saturday, July 24
"Addison Hill is a family band from the rolling hills of Montfort, Wisconsin. We play classic rock, country rock and folk rock."
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
For information, visit facebook.com/thehopgardenwi.
Pig Roast and live music at Boulder Brewpub
3 p.m., Saturday, July 24
Pig roast, meat raffle at 4 p.m., live music by The Rockabilly Kid, chance to win a Weber Grill.
Held at 950 Kimball Lane.
For information, visit facebook.com/BoulderBrewpub2018
Alpha Romeos at Paoli Mill Park
5 p.m., Saturday, July 24
"Blues/rock/soul."
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Piano Fondue at Wisconsin Brewing Company
5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 24
Piano Fondue rocks the backyard at Wisconsin Brewing Company with an epic evening of sing-along fun with the whole family! The setlist is live and crowdsourced in real-time by you (visit digitalsetlist.com for details).
Concert: Krause Family Band
6-8 p.m., Saturday July 24
“The Paoli Schoolhouse brings the Krause Family Band to the stage just in time for the holidays. The band plays a mixture of heartfelt original music, as well as some classic bluegrass/folk favorites, and some exciting renditions from contemporary artists."
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 25
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Dog Adoption Event
1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 25
Key to Happiness Rescue will have adoptable dogs at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Dawg Bones at Paoli Mill Park
5 p.m., Sunday, July 25
"Classic Rock, Americana and Folk."
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Declan Toomey plays at North South
5-8 p.m., Sunday, July 25
Declan Killeen Toomey will be North and South Seafood & Smokehouse, 958 Liberty Drive.
Toomey is a child violinist. He was awarded Best Child Musician in the 2015 Rising Stars talent competition at Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.
Open Art: Woodland
2-3 p.m. Monday, July 26
Pick up the supplies for this virtual crafting program. And then tune in on Facebook at the scheduled day and time to get creative with your materials. For ages 2-10.
Teen Writing Club
4-5 p.m. Monday, July 26
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing! We will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiate/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m., Monday, July 26
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Drag Queen Bingo
6:30 p.m., Monday, July 26
At Fifth Quarter Sports Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Drive.
For information, visit facebook.com/fifth.quarter.9
Lego Club
2-3 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Lego Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Harry Potter trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Co.
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
This quiz will cover both the Harry Potter movies and books.
"Gather your fellow Dumbledorks for this one and Slytherin to Wisconsin Brewing Co. -- it's $5/muggle."
Held at 1079 American Way.
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Coding Club
1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Join the library for a virtual meet-up over Zoom. Ages 8-11. Registration required. All experience levels welcome. They will be working on learning new computer science skills and encouraging each other to become better computer scientists.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons
3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D: Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. All skill levels welcome. Ages 8-11. Registration required.
Teen Outdoor Photography
3:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Meet behind the library and venture out to take photos, weather permitting. They'll provide mini figurines and other objects for fun perspective shots. Don't have your own device? Help create photos as a group. Library will email participants if the weather changes plans. Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance, and don't forget your sunscreen. Ages 12-18. Registration required. In-person, outdoor program.
Concert: Bahama Bob
2 p.m., Thursday, July 29
Enjoy the music of Bahama Bob Island Music.
"Take a musical voyage to the Caribbean Islands and hear the fascinating story of the steel drum. Climb aboard and let Bahama Bob take you on an "instant vacation"."
Held inside the senior center, 108 Paoli St.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call (608) 845-7471.
Pokemon Club
2 p.m., Thursday, July 29
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Pokémon Clubs throughout the summer. For ages 6-11. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Mussel Workshop
5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 29
Be a part of a research project in the Sugar River. USRWA and the Wisconsin DNR are hosting a mussel workshop where attendees will learn about the ecology of mussels, how to identify different mussel species, and participate in field exercises to help survey mussels in their natural habitat.
This workshop is a follow-up to a September 2017 event when USRWA relocated 400 Plain Pocketbook mussels into the Sugar River. The goal is to survey how many of those original 400 mussels are still there, and how they’ve progressed.
This is an activity for all ages and abilities. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Water is generally 2-3 feet deep in the sections they are targeting, so high boots/waders or quick-drying shorts are encouraged. Some additional pairs of waders will be available for people to use.
Parking: All participants can meet at The Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St. in Paoli at 5 p.m. to get started. Parking is available along Range Trail or near Paoli Park.
Register at uppersugar.org/events.
The Fracture Backs at Paoli Mill Park
5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 29
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Concert at Harriet Park
5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 29
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The next concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 29, will feature Old Soul Society.
"Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin based group that is rooted in Americana with branches into Folk, Rock, Soul, Roots, Blues, and more."
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
Concert: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 29
"Ken started playing professionally in high school. In the late 70s, he played with Clyde Stubblefield in Windows and performed with Under the Table, opening for such acts as Tommy James and The Shondells and Gary 'U.S' Bonds. For the last 25 years, Ken has been leading his own groups and has developed an active career as a solo performer and songwriter. He specializes in acoustic finger-style guitar."
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Kendra Swanson at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, July 29
Swanson plays roots and Americana music.
She’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Verona Area Community Theater summer drama and dance programming
July 26-August 6
Verona Area Community Theater will present a variety of camp offerings and classes for all ages this summer.
Drama camp is scheduled July through August. The theme is "It’s all Greek to Me", July 26-August 6, for grades 3-5 and 6-8.
VACT will also hold monologue workshops, drama games, audition skills classes, accessing emotions courses and scene workshops for people grades K-3, as well as adults 18 and older, according to its website.
There are also dance classes in different styles in weeklong mini-sessions for ages 3-18, the website states.
Registration deadlines are the week before each individual camp or class begins.
Full details for the dance and drama camps and classes are available at vact.org.