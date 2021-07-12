The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22.
Blood Drive11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15
Held at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
For information, visit redcrossblood.org.
Pokemon Club2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 15
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom through the library. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Pokémon Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Concert at Harriet Park5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The next concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 15, will feature Down From the Hills.
“Down From The Hills plays traditional bluegrass, cajun, country, folk and all styles they can, that fit their acoustic instruments.”
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
Concert: Rich Bauman6 p.m., Thursday, July 15
Rich’s therapeutic approach to entertaining sparks fond memories and feelings in his audiences and encourages them to share their experiences. Rich will also include songs played on his fiddle.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Trivia at Hop Haus6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15
Trivia is back at Hop Haus, held at 231 S. Main St.
Learn about Haudenosaunee Native Americans6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15.
A style of Native American beadwork unique to the Haudenosaunee peoples will be the focus of a Zoom presentation hosted by the library. Karen Ann Hoffman, the 2020 National Heritage Fellow, will share songs, stories and the rich cultural history of raised beadwork made by Haudenosaunee, the indigenous group also known as Iroquois, according to the library’s website.
Interested individuals need to register in advance to receive the Zoom link by email. To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Kurt Kieffer performs at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, July 15
“Kurt Kieffer is a Wisconsin born and raised musician. He has played in countless bands focused on all different varieties of music. The guitar has always come first in his life, but singing and songwriting followed closely behind. With influences ranging from Johnny Cash to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. His style of songwriting has always been centered around the idea of telling a story like a good old country song. But his rock soul takes it to a different level, letting him release his inner energy through rocking guitar licks, and wailing solos.”
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Drinking for Conservation4-8 p.m., Friday, July 16
“Join at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, for some good drinks and a good cause. We will be selling animal themed merchandise to raise money for Bat Conservation International. July 16th: Brews for Bats.”
Hosted by the Badger Chapter of the National Association of Zoo Keepers. Local chapter is made up of keepers from Henry Vilas Zoo, Ochsner Park Zoo, and Makenzie Wildlife Center.
Brown Paws Rescue fundraiser feat. the Red Hot Horn DawgsNoon to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 17
Join at the Riley Tavern yard in support of Brown Paws Rescue. Red Hot Horn Dawgs perform from 2-4 p.m. Hot Dog specials with proceeds benefiting Brown Paws Yellow Snowcones (boozy or non-alcoholic). Covered space available in case of imperfect weather. Furry friends must be on leash.
For information, visit facebook.com/RileyTavern.
Concert: Helen Avakian1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 17
“Guitar. Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Concert with the Hicksville Debonairs5 p.m., Saturday, July 17
Join at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, for an in-person concert with the Hicksville Debonairs (local Mount Horeb musicians Joe Mirenna and Peter Gorman).
“The Hicksville Debonairs play a wide range of traditional and popular music from the 1860s to the 1960s: Kentucky and West Virginia fiddle tunes, blues, vaudeville, gospel, and jug band music from the Appalachian Mountains and deep South. Their songs and tunes cover a wide range of human experience: young love, hard times, mistaken identity, and more.”
An informational tour with Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier will be held at 4 p.m.
Concert is $15 at the door, bring cash. Bring your own blanket, chair, food and drinks to the concert.
For information, call 608-845-8724 or e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Throwback Night at Wisconsin Brewing Company6 p.m., Saturday, July 17
“Kick back, throw it back, and crack a cold one with the best 90s and 2000s hits. Star 67 will be playing all your favorites from the best years of music in the perfect setting — Wisconsin Brewing Company’s amazing outdoor stage.”
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany.
Concert: Mike McCloskey6 p.m., Saturday, July 17
“ Longtime Madison-area musician Mike McCloskey is a singer/guitarist who has played thousands of live performances throughout Wisconsin, and Illinois both as an acoustic solo artist and with bands.His rich musical background has taken him from jazz standards to country, swing, folk, rock, Irish and blues.”
Performing at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Sunday Funday with Capital K9sNoon to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 18
Capital K9s is a non-profit which exists to support the expansion and maintenance of City of Madison Police Department K9 Unit.
Event will take place at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany.
Summer Sunday on South Main1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 18
Family-focused fun with The Sow’s Ear, Toot and Kate’s Winebar, Momma Megs Mobile Ice Cream, Funny Faces Balloon Boutique. Each host will have something to offer.
Back2Back at Hop Haus4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 18
“Back2Back is year round multi-instrumental performing duo. We feature close vocal harmonies on a variety of genre including Rock, Pop and Country.”
Favorite Tales with Tails: Dogs9:30 a.m., Monday, July 19
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about favorite dog characters. Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/verona publiclibrary.
Healthcare Lessons from the Cockpit10 a.m., Monday, July 19
Watch the live virtual stream at home, or from the Senior Center.
A tragic airplane crash happened in 2019 and it was determined to be a pilot error. Henry Draughon a former Naval Aviator, will comment on the findings. Henry will also discuss how he has taken this knowledge and experience to start his own process improvement business. Dr. Zelem is a retired surgeon but remains active in the medical community. He is an advocate for improvement in hospitals, especially in the business aspect of the hospital such as revenue integrity. Dr. Zelem and Henry will discuss how the value of processes and checklists are paramount in aviation. They both want to see that type of mindset incorporated in the medical field.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Animal STEAM: Bugs and Birds2 p.m., Monday, July 19
Have fun with animal-themed STEAM activities. Stop by the library’s youth services express desk to pick up materials.Tune in to create with the library on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Wisconsin Turfgrass Association Summer Field Day8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 20
This field day, organized by the Wisconsin Turfgrass Association and the station, features morning sessions on general turfgrass management and lawn care. After a lunch break, the focus shifts to golf turf management. Registration costs $45.
O.J. Noer Turfgrass Research and Education Facility, 2502 Highway M, Verona.
Visit ojnoer.ars.wisc.edu.
Ethics in End-of-Life Care1 p.m., Tuesday, July 20
Watch online or attend in-person at the Senior Center.
What do you do when a person is refusing to eat? What if the family disagrees about medical interventions? What can you say, and who can you talk to? Learn to recognize ethical concerns that may arise at the end of life and how to have conversations about these concerns.
Program by Agrace. For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Animal Habitat Spotlight2 p.m., Tuesday, July 20
Tune in to learn about different animal habitats. Ages 3-6. Stop by the library’s youth services express desk to pick up the supplies for this event. Then, tune in at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary to participate.
American Red Cross Mission Overview10 a.m., Wednesday, July 21
Watch the live virtual stream at home, or from the Senior Center.
Join Kyle Kriegl, Executive Director of Red Cross, who will share what Red Cross does locally and nationally. For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Minecraft Club1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 21
Join VPL Youth Services on their very own Minecraft Servers. Explore, build, and play in a safe and secure Minecraft world. For ages 6-11.
Teen/Tween Craft: Stuffed Sloths2:30-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 21
Make a stuffed animal sloth.
Hybrid program: choose virtual or in-person, outdoors. For ages 8-18.
In-person, outdoors option: Weather permitting, crafting will be outside, behind the library. Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance. In-person participants do not pick up materials unless the weather is bad.
If library switches to only virtual, it will email participants, and they can pick up the materials and watch the video on Facebook live or later.
Virtual option: After registering, come into the library to pick up materials. Participants who choose virtual will need to bring completed portraits back to the library.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 21
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 21
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D: Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. All skill levels welcome. Ages 8-11. Registration required.
Drag Queen Bingo5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 21
Located at My Tipsy Gypsy, 6890 Paoli Road.
Little John’s Kitchens tour5:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 21
Come tour one of the most innovative social enterprises and “Pay-What-You-Can” restaurants founded by Madison’s Chef Dave Heide. Learn how this nationally recognized restaurant turns food excess into food access and get an inside look into the highly anticipated “Pay-What-You-Can” restaurant, Little John’s Kitchens. 411 Prairie Heights Drive.
For information, email hello@littlejohnskitchens.org.
Tweens Among Us
2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Concert: The Rough Cut
5 p.m., Thursday, July 22
“Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park.”
Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Concert at Harriet Park
5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The next concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 22, will feature Soggy Prairie Boys.
“Since their humble beginnings in the Spring of 2002, the band has seen a few lineup changes, but one thing has stayed the same: quality, ear-pleasing Bluegrass music, presented with a familiarity that makes you feel like you’re listening to live music in your own living room.”
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
Books ‘n Booze Virtual Book Club
6 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Join to virtually to discuss “The Poppy War” by R.F. Kuang. Register in advance to get the Zoom link via email. Books are available for curbside or in-person pick-up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: “When Rin aced the Keju—the Empire-wide test to find the most talented youth to learn at the Academies—it was a shock to everyone: to the test officials, who couldn’t believe a war orphan from Rooster Province could pass without cheating; to Rin’s guardians, who believed they’d finally be able to marry her off and further their criminal enterprise; and to Rin herself, who realized she was finally free of the servitude and despair that had made up her daily existence. That she got into Sinegard—the most elite military school in Nikan—was even more surprising.”
Concert: Reid Miller (preceded by “Brats with the Board”)
6 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Reid will be performing renditions of classic, contemporary, and traditional folktales songs. Reid will also introduce us to a whimsical form of folk art he calls wood punk.
Stop by early at 5 p.m. for “Brats with the Board.” On July 22, from 5-6 p.m., brats will be $1 per brat. Cookies and beverage are complimentary. Register by calling the Senior Center to reserve your spot.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Concert: Jim White
6 p.m., Thursday, July 22
“Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone. Free.”
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Danny Parker at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, July 22
“The Danny Parker Project is based out of Galena Illinois. Danny provides quality music in a professional demeanor. Some genres covered are Sothern Rock, Classic Country, Jam Band, & Classic Rock.”
He’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.