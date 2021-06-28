The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 1 and Thursday, July 8.
Prairie StoryWalk ongoing through July 12
The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through July 12, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “One-osaurus, Two-osaurus” by Kim Norman and Pierre Collet-Derby.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.
Pokemon Club
2 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Pokémon Clubs throughout the summer. For ages 6-11. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
3:30-5 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D: Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. Ages 12-18. Registration required. All skill levels welcome.
Dragonfly Monitors Meetup
4-5 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association in Paoli for a Dragonfly Monitors Meetup. Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond & will answer any questions you may have about monitoring.
Visit uppersugar.org/events for details.
Eugene Gruber at Hop Garden
5 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Folk rock. Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park, 6818 Canal St.
Concerts in the Park starts July 1
5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The first concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 1, will feature the Madison-based, all-female trio of Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets. The band plays “powerhouse harmonies” that mimic that of Wilson Phillips and the Wailin’ Jennys, according to a testimony published on the band’s websites.
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
John Gay performs at Ole Duffer’s Pub
6 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Solo acoustic Americana, country and Christian music artist John Gay will perfrom at Ole Duffer's Pub, 1755 County Road PB.
Trivia at Hop Haus
6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Trivia is back at Hop Haus, held at 231 S. Main St.
Senior Center sets sock hop set for July 1
7 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Get your dancing shoes out, because a sock hop has been scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, with DJ Todd Kocher outside the center, 108 Paoli St.
Kocher is the owner of Nice-T Music and will provide tunes from big bands, pop, rock, rhythm and blues, country, Motown and instrumental hits from the 1950s and 1960s, according to the June senior center newsletter.
To participate, call (608) call 845-7471 or sign up online at friends ofveronaseniorcenter.org.
The Oxleys perform at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, July 1
Hailing Milwaukee, The Oxleys formed in 2016 and have since left their footprints over much of Wisconsin. Taking cues from musicians such as Noah Gundersen, Donovan Woods, and Jason Isbell, the folk duo are fueled by their passion for performing and storytelling, The Oxleys are currently touring the Midwest full-time sharing their experience through their songs.
They’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Concert: The Jimmys
7 p.m., Friday, July 2
The Jimmys are an award-winning, high energy seven-piece blues band featuring Jimmy Voegeli on keyboard and organ, Perry Weber on guitar, Chris Sandoval on drums, John Wartenweiler on bass and a three-piece horn section. They're sure to get you dancing.
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Bluegrass Jam
1 p.m., Saturday, July 3
Music has been part of the culture out at the Riley Tavern since the 1880s. Former Riley Tavern owner Vale Beard introduced the bluegrass jam in the early 1980s and the tradition continues in the yard this summer.
Come out to enjoy, or if you are a musician with questions about how to participate in the jam, contact David Huntley at 608-279-1262.
Riley Tavern is located at 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Paul Stiegler at Hop Garden
1 p.m., Saturday, July 3
Singer/songwriter performs.
Hop Garden Tap Room 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
The Rascal Theory at Hop Garden
10 a.m., Sunday, July 4
Soul/blues/rock. Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows will take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park. 6818 Canal St.
The Radiant Beings and Tracy Greer at Hop Garden
1 p.m., Monday, July 5
Classic Rock and Americana through vocals, guitar, cello, violin, amplified acoustics.
6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Verona Area Community Theater summer drama and dance programming
Verona Area Community Theater will present a variety of camp offerings and classes for all ages this summer.
Drama camps are scheduled July through August. The themes are Theater and Technology, July 5-16, for grades 3-5 and 6-8; and It’s all Greek to Me, July 26-August 6, for grades 3-5 and 6-8.
VACT will also hold monologue workshops, drama games, audition skills classes, accessing emotions courses and scene workshops for people grades K-3, as well as adults 18 and older, according to its website.
There are also dance classes in different styles in weeklong mini-sessions for ages 3-18, the website states.
Registration deadlines are the week before each individual camp or class begins, Vogel said.
Full details for the dance and drama camps and classes are available at vact.org.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiate/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m., Monday, July 5
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Animal Habitat Spotlight
6 p.m., Tuesday, July 6
Tune in to learn about different animal habitats, for ages 3-6.
Starting June 29, stop by the library's youth services express desk or request curbside pickup by filling out the online form to pick up the supplies for this event.
Then, tune in at the scheduled day and time to participate. The recording will be available on Facebook after the event, facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 6
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Movie Screening: “Driving Miss Daisy”
Noon, Wednesday, July 7
Held at Senior Center.
Synopsis: Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy star in the screen adaptation of Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Over 25 years, as the American South changes profoundly, the friendship between a Jewish matron and Black widower grows.
RSVP by calling 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Minecraft Club
1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 7
Join VPL Youth Services on their very own Minecraft Servers. Explore, build, and play in a safe and secure Minecraft world. For ages 6-11.
Simple Wire Earrings
2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7
Join your friends in-house at the Senior center, while making a pair of wire earrings. All ear wires are nickel-free and a large selection of beads will be available. No experience needed. Each class will have a drawing for a free pair of earrings. Cost is $2 for each set of earrings.
If you are interested, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Teen/Tween Craft: Shelter Pet Portraits
2:30-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 7
Draw pet portraits of animals waiting to be adopted at Angel's Wish. The new owners will get your portraits along with their new furry family member.
Hybrid program: choose virtual or in-person, outdoors. For ages 8-18.
In-person, outdoors option: Weather permitting, crafting will be outside, behind the library. Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance. In-person participants do not pick up materials unless the weather is bad.
If library switches to only virtual, it will email participants, and they can pick up the materials and watch the video on Facebook live or later.
Virtual option: After registering, come into the library to pick up materials. Participants who choose virtual will need to bring completed portraits back to the library.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons
3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 7
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D: Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. All skill levels welcome. Ages 8-11. Registration required.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 7
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Tweens Among Us
2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Concert at Harriet Park Park
5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8
There’ll be no questioning what month it is at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., as the Concerts in the Park returns for its annual July run.
The second concert, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. July 1, will feature Common Chord.
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Common Chord is a collaborative acoustic project performing both originals and unique covers.
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
Concert: Jim Gemini Entertainment
6 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Jim will be performing a variety of old favorites from famous artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Marin, and Jonny Cash.
Concert takes place outside in the senior center parking lot, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your own chair.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Matt Rodgers performs at Paoli Schoolhouse
6 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Matt Rodgers is one of those bassists that has the ability to play any style of music you throw at him -- Rock & Pop, Jazz & Gypsy swing, to Latin & Afro-Pop, he has played them all.
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Gypsy & Resident perform at Riley Tavern
7 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Sing along to all your favorite songs with Gypsy & Resident at Riley Tavern.
The duet play lots of 80’s/90’s cover songs including Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Pat Benatar, Jewel and more.
They’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.