The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 24 and Thursday, July1.
Prairie StoryWalk ongoing through July 12The Verona Public Library has set up its second prairie StoryWalk of the year.
The walk is located in the Badger Prairie adjoining the library parking lot, 500 Silent St., and will be available through July 12, according to the library’s Facebook page.
The book on display is “One-osaurus, Two-osaurus” by Kim Norman and Pierre Collet-Derby.
For information, call (608) 845-7180.
Hidden Gems with the DNR2 p.m. Thursday, June 24
Discover beautiful locations you can visit to bond with nature. Missy VanLanduyt, Recreation Partnership Section Chief for the Wisconsin State Park System, will show participants what our wonderful state parks, forests and trails have to offer — from favorite places and hidden gems, to outdoor recreation opportunities.
You’ll take a trip around the state and explore remote beaches, wooded campgrounds, serene nature trails, and picturesque vistas.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Tweens Among Us2-3 p.m., Thursday, June 24
Play Among Us with other kids. For ages 8-11.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons3:30-5 p.m., Thursday, June 24
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D: Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. Ages 12-18. Registration required. All skill levels welcome.
Books ‘n Booze Virtual Book Club6-7 p.m., Thursday, June 24
Join the library virtually to discuss “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Register in advance. Books are available for curbside pick up or in-person pick up at the Verona Public Library.
Adam Bartels & Kevin Charles at Riley Tavern7 p.m., Thursday, June 24
Adam Bartels & Kevin Charles are a southern rock duo from SW WI.
They’ll be at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music on Main Concert: Katie Scullin5:30-8 p.m., Friday, June 25
Free Summer Outdoor Concerts Every other Friday at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
“From catchy “You and I” to the rolling jam “Dream Awake” it’s easy to see why Katie Scullin is the musical darling of backwoods pubs, celebratory stages and your own hallowed livingroom. She’s a master at her craft and has got energy and emotion to spare.”
Concert: Gaines and Wagoner Blues and Jazz6-7 p.m., Friday, June 25
Based in Madison, the award-winning husband and wife duo of Mary Gaines (cello, guitar, bass, vocals) and Chris Wagoner (violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals) play an eclectic mix of Americana—original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass, blues, and honky-tonk. Local pizza included for attendees.
Please bring your own chair to these events. Concerts will take place in back parking lot.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Volunteer Workday at Sugar River Wetlands: Cut and treat invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 26
Restore the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area with Upper Sugar during its “4th Saturday” volunteer workday series. The goal is to continue removing all woody invasive species on the west side of Military Ridge State Trail and reseed the area with native species. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and, if possible, to bring a pair of work gloves. There will be work gloves available for people to borrow. Some areas may be wet. Any work tools needed for the day will be provided. Volunteers and work leaders will meet where Epic Lane and County View Road meet in Verona, overlooking the Epic Systems campus to the east and the Military Ridge State Trail to the west. An approximate address is 2517 Country View Road, Verona, WI 53593.
Visit uppersugar.org.
Farley Center Tour of Prairie Spirit Wildlife Sanctuary10:30 .a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 26
Come join the Farley Center for a visit/tour to Prairie Spirit Wildlife Sanctuary in Springdale.
Dr. John Barnes established this sanctuary in 2000 and serves as the Director of the Sanctuary. Arrive at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Prairie Sprit Wildlife Sanctuary located at 1811 Spring Rose Road. Dr. Barnes will give a presentation/tour ( and then attendees may stay until 3:00 p.m. to walk about the sanctuary on their own.
Open Art: Rainforest2-3 p.m. Monday, June 28
Pick up the supplies for this virtual crafting program. And then tune in at the scheduled day and time to get creative with your materials. Ages 2-10.
Teen Writing Club4-5 p.m. Monday, June 28
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing! We will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiate/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level6-7 p.m., Monday, June 28
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Lego Club2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Lego Clubs throughout the summer. Ages 6-11.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level6-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
The Office Trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Co.6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 29
Assemble your fellow “The Office” fans and get to WBC, 1079 American Way. It’s $5 per quizzer (paid in cash on the night).
Movie Screening: “The Mustang”12:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 30
Held at Senior Center.
Synopsis: Roman Coleman (Matthias Schoenaerts), a convict in prison who struggles to escape his past, rediscovers his own humanity in gentling an especially unbreakable mustang, Marcus.
RSVP by calling 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Coding Club1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 30
Join the library for a virtual meet-up over Zoom. Ages 8-11. Registration required. All experience levels welcome. They will be working on learning new computer science skills and encouraging each other to become better computer scientists.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, June 30
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D: Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. All skill levels welcome. Ages 8-11. Registration required.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 30
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.