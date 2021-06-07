The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 10 and Thursday, June 17.
Concert at senior center
6-7 p.m., Thursday, June 10
A series of June concerts outside at the senior center continue on Thursday, June 10, with an acoustic duo.
Casey and Greg are a duo that perform songs from the 1950s through 1970s, according to the senior center’s June newsletter. They’ll perform from 6-7 p.m. June 10 outside the center at 108 Paoli St.
They are known for their vocal harmonies and quality musicianship, the newsletter states.
To participate, call (608) call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Dragonfly Monitors Meetup
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 10
Join Upper Sugar River Watershed Association at the Whalen Pond Outdoor Laboratory for its first Dragonfly Monitors Meetup of the summer. Upper Sugar Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond & will answer any questions you may have about monitoring.
Visit uppersugar.org/events.
Senior center offering virtual cooking class
Noon, Friday, June 11
For anyone looking for a twist on salsa, the Verona Senior Center is offering a cooking class that swaps the veggies for fruits.
The center is set to hold a hybrid virtual and in-person cooking class at noon on Friday, June 11.
Program coordinator Alasa Wiest and center director Stephanie Ehle will demonstrate the recipe.
Registration is required by calling 608-845-7471.
Virtual Meditation Monday
10:30 a.m., Monday, June 14
Join Robert McGrath licensed Psychologist at University Health Services for virtual meditation, through the Verona Senior Center. Robert will share some of his expertise he uses when providing mind/body wellness care.
If you are interested in participating, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Open Art: Ocean
2-3 p.m., Monday, June 14
Starting June 7, stop by the library’s youth services express desk or request curbside pickup by filling out an online form to pick up the supplies for this virtual crafting program. And then tune in on Facebook at the scheduled day and time to get creative with your materials. Geared to ages 2 — 10.
The craft program will be available at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Teen Writing Club
4-5 p.m., Monday, June 14
Join other teens ages 12-18 for a social workshop on creative writing. Group will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
Group will be using Zoom and registration is required.
Everybody Story Time – Outdoors
9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. For ages 0-5.
Same event, repeated at two times.
Park to the right of the library and walk behind the building to find our outdoor story time space. Find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
Watch the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Simple Wire Earrings
2 p.m., Wednesday, June 16
Join your friends in-house at the Senior center, while making a pair of wire earrings. All ear wires are nickel-free and a large selection of beads will be available. No experience needed. Each class will have a drawing for a free pair of earrings. Cost is $2 for each set of earrings.
If you are interested, please call 845-7471 or sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Lego Club
2-3 p.m., Tuesday, June 15
Kids ages 6-11 can join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. When you sign up for this event, you will be signed up for the rest of the Lego Clubs throughout the summer.
S’more Books Club: Fantasy
8-9 p.m., Tuesday, June 15
Enjoy s’mores around a fire at the library while discussing fantasy books and shows with other teens ages 12-18. You do not need to read a specific book.
Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 16
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Facebook Live through the library. 20-25 minutes in length. For ages 1 and 2.
Coding Club
1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16
Youth ages 8-11 may join this virtual meet-up over Zoom. All experience levels welcome. The group will be working on learning new computer science skills and encouraging each other to become better computer scientists.
When you sign up for this session you will be signed up for all of the sessions through August.
Teen Outdoor Painting: Acrylics
3:30-3:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 16
Ages 12-18 are invited to paint outdoors, behind the library, weather permitting. Paint the grand view, a small bug, or anything that comes to mind! We will email participants if the weather changes plans. Either bring a mask or be prepared to social distance, and don’t forget your sunscreen.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons
3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, June 16
Fantasy and adventure await in D&D. All skill levels welcome, for ages 8-11. Enjoy an epic roleplaying experience with fellow adventurers as you explore the vast wilderness, encounter deadly foes and hazardous dungeons, and roleplay in a collective story of intrigue and excitement. Registration required.